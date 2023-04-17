MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High baseball team took a 1-0 walk-off win over Bridgewater-Raynham Regonal High on Monday with Wyatt Bolduc driving in Anthony Saravia from second base in the bottom of the seventh inning for the lone run of the game.
Connor Curtis turned in a complete game on the Hornets’ mound, striking out six batters while allowing four hits in the process to earn the winning decision. Kyle Marnikovic had three hits to pace the Mansfield attack.
Mansfield (3-4) handed Bridgwater-Raynham its first loss of the season as it looks to catch fire and get over .500 this week.
“We scheduled one of the hardest schedules in the state of Massachusetts and for us we just got to keep getting better every day,” Mansfield head coach Chris Hall said. “I’m pleased to see where we started and got off to a good start this week.”
The Hornets visit St. John’s Prep on Wednesday.
Seekonk 4, Old Rochester 1
MATTAPOISETT — The Warriors scored two runs in the third and fifth innings to take down Old Rochester Regional.
Kevin Crowe scored two runs, had two hits and stole two bases in the win. was the only Warrior to tally two hits. Driving in runs was Jaden Arruda, Tyler Kropis and David Souto.
Kropis went the distance on the mound, throwing 99 pitches in seven innings of work, striking out 10 and walking one.
Seekonk (6-0) hosts Norton on Wednesday.
Bourne 13, Dighton-Rehoboth 4
DIGHTON — The Falcons fell behind 5-0 after two innings and never recovered.
Gavin Salera had two hits and an RBI for D-R while Ben Miller and Jordan Castro both had an RBI double.
D-R returns to play at Oliver Ames on Wednesday.