MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High baseball team took a 1-0 walk-off win over Bridgewater-Raynham Regonal High on Monday with Wyatt Bolduc driving in Anthony Saravia from second base in the bottom of the seventh inning for the lone run of the game.

Connor Curtis turned in a complete game on the Hornets’ mound, striking out six batters while allowing four hits in the process to earn the winning decision. Kyle Marnikovic had three hits to pace the Mansfield attack.