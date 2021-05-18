ATTLEBORO — For the second successive day, the Attleboro High baseball team was unable to manage a hit at a key juncture of its Hockomock League series with Milford High.
After losing a one-run decision at Milford on Monday, the Bombardiers stranded a runner at third base in the first and third innings, another runner at second base in the fifth inning and had the potential tying run at the plate with one out in the seventh inning.
“We’re lacking that big hit when we really need it,” AHS coach Steve Dunlea after the Bombardiers left the Drummond St. Athletic Complex Tuesday with a 4-2 loss to the Scarlet Hawks. “That’s what we’re looking for.”
The Bombardiers (2-4) mustered merely three hits and were retired in order by Milford senior righthander Wes Solomon in the second, third and sixth innings, getting only leadoff batters on base in only the first and fifth innings.
The Bombardiers saw a 2-1 lead erased when Milford plated a pair of unearned runs in the sixth inning and another unearned run in the seventh inning.
Designated hitter Danny Johnson hammered a leadoff solo, inside-the-park home run to the deep right corner in the sixth inning to knot the score at 1-1. The Bombardiers then took a short-lived lead as Heyden Hegarty drew a one-out walk, stole second base, advanced to third on an error and scored on Owen Taber’s sacrifice fly.
Solomon retired the final seven Bombardier batters that he faced, with Ben Hochwarter (singled) erased in an attempt to steal second base for the second out of the seventh inning.
Solomon retired eight Attleboro batters on strikes, allowing just two walks along the way.
Taber drew a leadoff walk in the first inning, advanced on an errant pickoff and a wild pitch, but was stranded at third as Solomon retired three straight batters on strikes to end the threat.
In the fourth inning, Matt McMahon reached base on a passed ball with one out and Bailey Camacho reached base on an infield single. But the Scarlet Hawks cut down an AHS runner at the plate for the second out and Solomon induced a flyout to end the frame.
Milford used three hits to score a run in the fifth inning off of Attleboro sophomore righthander Dillon James, making his second career start.
James was touched for five hits, but retired the Milford side in order in the first, third and fourth innings.
“He’s pitching great, he’s a great young pitcher,” Dunlea said after James faced just 12 batters through four innings, aided by Attleboro third baseman McMahon initiating a frame-ending double play in the second inning.
The Scarlet Hawks used a hit batsman, a walk, two fielder’s choices and a two-out RBI triple by Keith Lee in the sixth inning to regain the lead.
Attleboro hosts North Attleboro Thursday.
