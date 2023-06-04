ANDOVER — The No. 29 seed Attleboro High baseball team went down early, battled back, but No.4 Central Catholic High proved to be too much in the Bombardiers’ 12-4 MIAA Division 1 preliminary-round loss at Greater Lawrence Technical School on Sunday.
After a scoreless first inning, Central Catholic put up six runs and two runs in the second and third innings, respectively, to put Attleboro on the brink of a mercy run-rule loss at 8-0.
The Bombardiers (10-12) battled back with a three-run fourth inning and made it an 8-4 contest with a run in the top of the fifth before Central got the four runs back in the bottom of the sixth to effectively put the game away.
Attleboro had hits from Ryan Landry, Cooper Johnson, Ran Martin and Jonny Pagano. Landry and Pagano were both credited with RBIs and Johnson scored twice. The Bombardiers stranded nine runners.
Danny Johnson pitched in relief for the Bombardiers, taking over for Sean O’Hara after he was knocked around in the second inning. Johnson pitched 3 1/3 innings, limiting Central to three runs on three hits.