ANDOVER — The No. 29 seed Attleboro High baseball team went down early, battled back, but No.4 Central Catholic High proved to be too much in the Bombardiers’ 12-4 MIAA Division 1 preliminary-round loss at Greater Lawrence Technical School on Sunday.

After a scoreless first inning, Central Catholic put up six runs and two runs in the second and third innings, respectively, to put Attleboro on the brink of a mercy run-rule loss at 8-0.