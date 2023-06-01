ATTLEBORO — Junior pitcher Jonny Pagano turned in 6 1/3 strong innings on the Attleboro High mound to keep Doherty Memorial High at bay Thursday, allowing the Bombardiers to get ahead and stay ahead in a 6-2 MIAA Division 1 preliminary-round win to open the state tournament.

Attleboro, the No. 29 seed, next heads to No. 4 Central Catholic for a first-round game at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Northern Essex Community College.

