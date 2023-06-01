ATTLEBORO — Junior pitcher Jonny Pagano turned in 6 1/3 strong innings on the Attleboro High mound to keep Doherty Memorial High at bay Thursday, allowing the Bombardiers to get ahead and stay ahead in a 6-2 MIAA Division 1 preliminary-round win to open the state tournament.
Attleboro, the No. 29 seed, next heads to No. 4 Central Catholic for a first-round game at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Northern Essex Community College.
After getting bounced out of the rankings ahead of the state tourney last year, Attleboro head coach Steve Dunlea said Thursday’s win was big for his squad after fighting hard through the year following a 3-4 start.
“It feels great,” Dunlea said. “Last year was really tough with the seeding and getting bounced out at the end. This team really fought this season. From the beginning, we started off a little cold and then we have some big wins through the year. I think halfway through the season, the kids realized ‘Hey, we’re a good team.’ That’s huge, once you have that confidence.”
Pagano scattered three hits over his six-plus innings, fanning the first batter in the seventh before Jackson Huntington came in to close out the win. Pagano punched out seven, issued no walks and did not allow an earned run.
Doherty Memorial never led in the game, despite having several chances. A passed ball in the third inning evened the score at 1-1 after an AHS’ fielder’s choice had scored Cooper Johnson in the second inning. Doherty answered Attleboro again with an RBI single from Nigel Cross to make it 2-2.
A first-and-third steal of second allowed Attleboro to go up 2-1, with the Doherty Memorial catcher’s throw to second base sailing into center field. A sacrifice fly from Brody McKenna in the fifth inning gave Attleboro a 3-2 lead, and a Matt Harvie RBI single added to the Bombardiers’ lead. Cooper Johnson drove in Harvie in the fifth to make it 5-2.
Despite the two hits for Doherty Memorial, Pagano worked out of a number of jams where base runners threatened as Doherty Memorial left five on base, nearly capitalizing on two Attleboro errors.
“He got us out of a couple situations where we had the lead and they fought back and had guys in scoring position,” Dunlea said. “He was tough and got us out of those innings. That’s huge, doing that and being able to come back and get on offense. He’s been doing it all year. He’s a big game pitcher for us and the moment doesn’t seem to faze him.”
The Bombardiers were led at the plate by Johnson and Harvie, who both went 2-for-3 with RBIs. The Bombardiers had nine hits, moved runners over with bunts when needed, and took the extra base to get into scoring position as Attleboro only struck out three times.
“We fought, got some bunts down and did the little things we needed to do and we had a great game all around,” Dunlea said. “The big thing for us was we had four two-out RBIs. There was a time early in the season that we were leaving a lot of guys on base. With two outs, to get those guys across, it’s huge.”
