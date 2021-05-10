ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High baseball team battled back from one-run deficits three times Monday, only to lose a 5-3 decision in nine innings to Taunton High in a Hockomock League game.
The Bombardiers made their season debut at their new artificial turf Drummond St. Baseball Complex, facing the Tigers for the first time since the 2019 MIAA Division 1 South Sectional title game in Brockton.
The game was deadlocked at 2-2 after seven innings. The Bombardiers and Tigers went to the new tiebreaker rule in extra innings with a runner stationed at second base and one out.
The Bombardiers tied the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning as designated runner Billy Saltmarsh scored on a two-out, RBI single off the bat of Bailey Camacho into right field, his second hit of the game.
Taunton had taken a 3-2 lead in the top half of the frame when Dan MacDougal drilled a two-out RBI single.
The Tigers used a triple and a single to plate a pair of runs in the ninth inning to regain the lead.
Attleboro pulled into a 1-1 tie with Taunton in the fifth inning. Nate George was hit by a pitch and both Cam Foster and Jake Gorman drew walks to jam the bags. Evan Houle smacked an infield single off the glove of the Tigers’ third baseman for the tying run.
Taunton regained the lead at 2-1 in the top half of the sixth inning, but the Bombardiers responded as senior Matt McMahon labeled a leadoff solo home run over the left field fence for the first round-tripper at the new ballpark.
Sophomore Dillon James started on the pitching mound for AHS, allowing just three hits over five innings of work. Junior Cian Kelleher took over for the final four innings, retiring the Tigers in order in the seventh inning on 12 pitches.
Attleboro meets Taunton again Tuesday in Taunton.
