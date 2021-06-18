HINGHAM -- The Attleboro High baseball team used two weeks worth of hits and two weeks worth of runs to score an 11-5 victory at Hingham High Friday in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
"We haven't swung the bats much all season, but we were able to string some hits together," Attleboro High coach Steve Dunlea said of the Bombardiers' 15-hit attack.
Sophomore Danny Johnson delivered a 5-for-5 performance at the plate and drove in six runs. Matt McMahon added three hits with two doubles. Eoin Kelleher and Evan Houle both contributed two hits.
The No. 22 seed Bombardiers (5-10) surrendered three first inning runs and trailed 4-0 in the second inning and 5-4 in the fifth inning.
The Bombardiers rallied for three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Johnson smacked a two-run single. In the seventh, Houle doubled and McMahon drew a walk to set the stage for a Bailey Camacho RBI single.
Dillon James pitched four-plus innings of relief to earn the mound win for AHS. Johnson came on in the seventh inning and escaped unscathed as McMahon, the AHS third baseman, initiated a double play.
The Bombardiers have a 7 p.m. game Monday at No. 6 Braintree.
Mansfield 8, Weymouth 2
MANSFIELD -- Anthony Sacchetti hurled six strong scoreless innings, scattering four hits, while notching six strikeouts as No. 12 seeded Mansfield (8-7) won its opener in Division 1 South.
Colby Gaddis came on in relief for the Hornets, inducing a double play and notching a four-pitch strikeout to end the game.
Connor Zukowski produced at the plate for Mansfield with an RBI single in two-run third inning and a bases-loaded triple in a four-run sixth inning.
The Hornets' first six batters in the game were retired. But in the third, Jack Colby was hit by a pitch and Jared Fraone drew a walk to begin the rally. Luke Urban delivered the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.
Fraone added an RBI single in the fourth inning, Eric Sullivan had an RBI single in the fifth inning and Colby had an RBI single in the sixth inning. The Hornets visit No. 5 Wellesley Monday at 4 p.m.
Seekonk 23, Norfolk Agr. 0
SEEKONK -- The Warriors plated 15 runs in the second inning to win the five-inning Division 4 South game.
Seekonk starting pitcher Aidan Metivier scattered three hits over four innings with five strikeouts. Matt Boutin came on in the fifth inning and retired the side on strikes.
Brendan Santos, Cullen Steitz and Cam Culpan each had two hits for Seekonk, which next visits Old Colony for a 7 p.m. game Monday.
Santos delivered a three-run double in a seven-run first inning for Seekonk and a two-run triple in the second inning. Boutin belted a three-run homer in the frame as well.
Cardinal Spellman 1, Norton 0
NORTON -- The Lancers wasted a gem of a pitching performance by James Patridge in losing the Division 3 South Tournament opener. Partridge allowed just four baserunners, while notching seven strikeouts fpr the No. 11 seeded Lancers (9-8). Cardinal Spellman scored its lone run in the third inning. Patridge belted a double among Norton's five hits.
Sandwich 6, Foxboro 4
SANDWICH -- Sandwich erased a 2-1 Warrior lead by scoring four runs in the sixth inning to win the Division 3 South Tournament game.
Mike LaVita clubbed three of Foxboro's 10 hits, while Ryan Leclair and Cam Prescott each had two hits. The No. 18 seed Warriors (5-10) rallied for two runs in the seventh inning.
Foxboro used a sacrifice fly by Mike O'Toole to tie the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning. The Warriors gained the lead in the fifth inning. LaVita singled and Prescott doubled, while a Jack Watts' fielder's choice plated the go-ahead run.
Prescott scattered three hits over four-plus innings on the pitching mound for Foxboro, allowing just one earned run and two walks, while striking out five.
