ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High cruised to its first baseball win of the season in a 15-0 Hockomock League blowout of Stoughton High on Monday, winning in five innings of the mercy rule-shortened contest.
Attleboro’s Matt Harvie was dominant on the hill, striking out seven in 3 1/3 innings of work.
Meanwhile, the Bombardiers cranked out 16 hits and put together a nine-run third inning to seal the contest.
Peter DelPozzo had four RBIs with three hits while Brody McKenna had three RBIs and three hits for Attleboro. Aiden Hochwarter and Ran Martin each had two RBIs.
Attleboro (1-2) plays Wednesday at home against King Philip.
King Philip 10, Oliver Ames 0 (5)
WRENTHAM — The Warriors scored in every inning except the first frame in its run-rule win over Oliver Ames.
Max Robison had three RBIs in the KP romp and Rudy Gately added two RBIs. Matt Kelley’s two-run hit in the second inning gave King Philip a 3-0 lead to send the Warriors on their way. Adding RBI for King Philip (2-1) were Tommy McLeish (one) and Stephen D’Arcy (two).
Nick Pennini allowed one hit and struck out three in five innings of mound duty for the Warriors.
King Philip next plays Attleboro on Wednesday.
North Attleboro 3, Mansfield 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers rallied in the bottom of the seventh to tie the Hornets and then walked off with the comeback win in the bottom of the eighth.
Gio Martello’s RBI single tied the game at 2-all in the bottom of the seventh for North Attleboro.
After loading the bases in the bottom of the eighth, the Rocketeers capitalized on a wild pitch to plate the winning run.
North Attleboro’s Dillon Harding earned the mound win, pitching all eight innings with five strikeouts and two walks. He allowed eight hits.
Mansfield had two hits and an RBI from Brian Butler and runs scored by Matt DeShiro and Jake Maydak. Connor Curtis allowed two unearned runs on the hill for Mansfield, striking out eight.
North Attleboro (1-2) next plays on Wednesday at Milford. Mansfield (1-3) hosts Oliver Ames on Wednesday.
Norton 12, Millis 10 (10)
MILLIS — Norton prevailed in its 22-run, extra-innings affair with two runs in the top of the 10th inning to take the win.
The Lancers were led at the plate by Kevin Marinilli’s four RBIs on five hits, both team highs. Anthony Santangelo and Thomas Portnova added three hits apiece in the win.
Marinilli pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven. Norton (1-2) plays Wednesday at Medway.
Dighton-Rehoboth 11, Old Rochester 4
MATTAPOISETT — Lucas LeTourneau and Brennan Silva both had two hits with two RBIs as the Falcons rolled to their first win.
D-R scored a run in the first, four runs in the fifth and sixth and added two more in the seventh. Aidan Melo also had a two-run double in the win.
D-R (1-2) plays Friday at Bishop Feehan.
Seekonk 2, Bourne 0
BOURNE — It was the Tyler Kropis show for Seekonk as he went the distance in the win, striking out 12 batters while allowing only one hit.
The Warriors allowed three base runners, but none reached second base.
Connor Flynn’s sacrifice fly drove in the first Seekonk run and Jaden Arruda’s RBI double made it 2-0 for the Warriros in the fifth inning.
Seekonk (3-0) has not allowed a run yet this season.
The Warriors play Thursday at Norton.
Franklin 8, Foxboro 0
FRANKLIN — Mike Marcucella and Louis Carangelo had the only two hits in Foxboro’s shutout loss to the Panthers.
Foxboro (2-1) hosts Sharon on Wednesday.