NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High baseball team took down rival North Attleboro High 7-4 on Monday at Community Field, keeping alive its late-season hopes of nailing down a postseason berth.

For four full innings it was a pitchers duel between Attleboro’s Jonny Pagano and North Attleboro’s Jordan Paradis. Neither side let anything free come across as both worked out of situations with runners In scoring position to keep a 2-2 game going into the fifth inning.