NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High baseball team took down rival North Attleboro High 7-4 on Monday at Community Field, keeping alive its late-season hopes of nailing down a postseason berth.
For four full innings it was a pitchers duel between Attleboro’s Jonny Pagano and North Attleboro’s Jordan Paradis. Neither side let anything free come across as both worked out of situations with runners In scoring position to keep a 2-2 game going into the fifth inning.
A Cooper Johnson RBI single in the second inning and an Andrew Gorman walk with the bases loaded in the third accounted for Attleboro’s runs through the early stages. North scored in the first on a Derek Maceda RBI single and on a Kyle Conroy bunt with the bases loaded in the third inning.
The Bombardiers jumped ahead with three runs in the fifth on a run-scoring wild pitch and a bases-clearing triple from Johnson to make it 5-2.
Paradis departed after four innings, allowing five runs while striking out five. Knowing it was going to be a battle to get runs across, Attleboro head coach Steve Dunlea said the plan was to play small-ball when needed against North Attleboro.
“That was always the plan. We’ve been back and forth, when we always play North it’s a tough game,” Dunlea said. “It’s always a tight game and Mike is a good coach. You’ve got to manufacture runs, and Paradis is a great pitcher. The plan was to move runners over and scratch away and see what we could do.”
A sacrifice fly scored Johnson to make it 6-2 for Attleboro (8-11) after five innings and the Bombardiers made it 7-2 in the sixth after a throw went into center field on a Brody McKenna stolen base, scoring Landry from third base.
With a five-run lead, Pagano departed in line for the winning decision. The hard throwing right-hander struck out five and allowed four hits in his six innings of work, throwing 97 pitches.
“He had a chip on his shoulder for this game and he carried us for six innings. He was just dealing,” Dunlea said. “I was really proud of the way he dialed it in today and attacked the zone. That’s what you have to do, trust your defense and attack the zone and mix it up well. He’s come a long way. His demeanor, he’s cool, calm and collected out there. He’s really become a complete pitcher.”
With their season hanging in the balance, in the bottom of the seventh, the Rocketeers (7-12) showed late life. With a runner on, Gio Martello roped a two-run homer off of reliever Owen Lombardo over the bleachers in left field to cut the deficit to 7-4.
A walk to Derek Maceda followed, but after Lombardo’s early exit for reliever Jackson Huntington, the Rocketeers quieted down with back-to-back punchouts to seal the win for Attleboro.
Attleboro had seven hits, two belonging to Johnson, who also had two RBIs. North Attleboro had five hits, with Martello driving in two runs. The Rocketeers left eight runners on base.
Prior to the first pitch, North Attleboro honored its dozen seniors for their contributions to the program.
“This has been one of my more favorite groups of kids to coach,” North Attleboro head coach Mike Hart said. “They’re great kids and try to come and get better every day. We’re in tune with the game and I couldn’t really ask for anything more. I almost feel they can just go out and play the game on their own.”
Attleboro is off until Saturday, when it hosts Melrose. North Attleboro visits Bridgewater-Raynham on Wednesday.