TAUNTON — The Attleboro High baseball team came out swinging to strike for six runs in the first inning, toppling Taunton High 8-3 in a Hockomock League game Tuesday.
After losing by two runs to the Tigers a day earlier, the Bombardiers belted nine hits with Owen Taber, Jake Gorman and Evan Houle each notching two hits.
Attleboro used a walk, a Bailey Camacho two-run double off and an RBI triple by Taber in the first inning to take the lead.
AHS starting pitcher Billy Saltmarsh worked five innings, allowing single runs in the first and third frames, before Dan Johnson pitched two innings of relief. The Bombardiers host Foxboro Thursday.
Foxboro 4, Sharon 1
FOXBORO — Superb pitching by Dylan Quinn and Sean O’Leary guided Foxboro to its first victory of the season in the Hockomock League game. Quinn allowed three hits over five innings while blanking Sharon through the first four innings. Quinn threw 43 of his 77 pitches for strikes and struck out two.
O’Leary pitched two hitless innings of relief, throwing 16 of his 18 pitches for strikes.
Jack Watts and Ryan LeClair each had two hits for Foxboro in its 10-hit attack. The Warriors used a three-run second inning to take the lead. Foxboro meets Attleboro Thursday.
Oliver Ames 8, North Attleboro 6
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers owned a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning after Aidan Weir slapped an RBI single, but the Tigers rallied for four runs in the sixth inning in their Hockomock League win.
North Attleboro (1-1) left runners stranded at second and third base with no outs in the sixth inning after taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning on successive hits by Dan Curran, Derek Maceda and Jared Penta.
Maceda clubbed a two-run homer to right field at Community Field in the second inning for a 4-1 Rocketeers lead. Tyler Bannon doubled and scored on an error for North’s fifth run in the third inning.
North Attleboro visits Frothingham Park Wednesday in a rematch with Oliver Ames.
