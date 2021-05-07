NORTH ATTLEBORO — Rocketeers’ senior pitcher Dennis Colleran was lighting up the radar guns behind home plate at Community Field in the 80’s while senior infielder Justin Vecchiarelli swung the big bat as the North Attleboro High baseball team made its season debut a dramatic one in a 4-2 victory over King Philip Regional High Friday.
The Northeastern University-bound Colleran weaved his way through danger over the first three innings. Meanwhile, Vecchiarelli supplied him with run support on the scoreboard by belting two-run singles in both the first and third innings.
“I thought Dennis did a good job,” North Atleboro coach Mike Hart said. “He was relatively efficient, and did what we needed him to do. But KP was battling, and they showed a lot of toughness. Their pitchers got out of some trouble at times.”
King Philip, under new head coach Jeff Plympton, Jr., had runners on base in each of the first three innings against Colleran, but netted just one run against the hard-throwing righthander.
KP touched Colleran for an unearned run in the third inning. Eli Reed reached base on a bunt, then Jack Burns drew a walk and Sean Legere was hit by a pitch to jam the bags.
Colleran retired King Philip’s No. 4 batter on three strikes for the second out of the frame, but a wild pitch allowed Reed to cross the plate. Colleran stranded two more King Philip runners in scoring position by inducing a ground ball.
In the second inning, Colleran erased a potential King Philip threat by fielding a short popup in front of the mound and turning it into a frame-ending double play.
Vecchiarelli smacked a two-run single into right field in the first inning to score Dan Curran (infield error) and Brody Rosenberg (fielder’s choice).
Vecchiarelli, the Rocketeers’ second baseman, smacked a bases-loaded two-run single off King Philip senior righthanded pitcher Jack Mullen in the third inning to score Curran (infield single) and Derek Maceda (walk) and give North a 4-1 lead.
Colleran gave up an earned run in the sixth, but ended up with 10 strikeouts over his six innings of work, surrendering just three hits and just one earned run.
Curran closed out the win for North with a nerve-wracking seventh inning, notching a pair of strikeouts and getting a fly ball to center with the tying runs on base for King Philip with two outs to collect the save.
North Attleboro (1-0) visits Oliver Ames (0-1) on Monday.
