MANSFIELD — Connor Curtis pitched six innings, striking out eight and allowing two earned runs as the Mansfield High baseball team beat Foxboro High 8-2 on Wednesday.
Senior shortstop Conner Zukowski had two hits, two RBIs, and a walk for the Hornets while Jake Maydak added two hits and batted in a run.
Matthew DeShiro slugged a two-run home run in the second inning and then came on relief for the final two outs for the game.
Senior third baseman, Sean O’Leary had two hits and batted in two runs for the Warriors. Foxboro sophomore Nolan Gordon got the mound start, striking out three Hornets and allowing five earned runs.
Both teams return to action on Friday. The Warriors (8-6) host Sharon and the Hornets (10-6) visit Oliver Ames.
Milford 7 Attleboro 0
MILFORD— The Scarlett Hawks pitched a four-hit shutout of the Bombardiers.
Brody McKenna, Peter DelPozzo, Cooper Johnson, and Ryan Landry each had one hit for Attleboro while senior pitcher Sean O’Hara went four innings, allowing four hits and five earned runs.
Attleboro (7-7) visits King Philip on Thursday.
Taunton 9, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers were held without a hit by Taunton pitcher Johnny Escobalez.
Ayden Delaney and Connor Murphy pitched in relief for North Attleboro (7-7), which hosts Milford Friday.
Norton 7, Westwood 2
WESTWOOD — The Lancers put up a five spot in the fourth inning and cruised from there for their second win in a row.
Norton scored a run in the second, five in the fourth and one more in the seventh as it banged out nine hits with Kevin Marinilli and Jake Seaver each tallying two hits. Thomas Portnova had three RBIs.
Owen Musto pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking two. His two runs were unearned as he allowed three hits.
Norton (3-10) hosts Bellingham on Friday.