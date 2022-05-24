DIGHTON — Rattling off 12 hits at the plate, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High baseball team roared past Seekonk High 10-3 on Tuesday.
The Falcons scored four runs in the first, added five in the second and scored once more in the fourth. Seekonk had a three-run fourth inning as its only scoring frame.
D-R’s Myles Mendoza, Jaden LaFleur and Josh Rebello each tallying two hits. Jacob Supernard each had three hits with four RBIs.
On the Falcons’ mound, Hayden Bessette went six innings, striking out five with two earned runs allowed and one walk for the winning decision.
Seekonk (8-11) visits Diman Regional Friday while Dighton-Rehoboth (13-6) will host Oliver Ames.
Tri-County 7, Norfolk Agricultural 3
NORFOLK — Cam Cummings pitched a complete game, striking out nine, and James Zollo led the way at the plate with two hits for the Cougars.
Tri-County (3-14) entertains Bristol County Agricultural Thursday.