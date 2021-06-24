REHOBOTH -- The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High baseball team placed runners on base in every inning, but the Falcons were unable to cross home plate until the seventh inning.
"We had opportunities, plenty of them," D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson said after the Falcons absorbed a 7-1 loss to Hopkinton High Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
"We were going to have to play our 'A' game, they're a very good team and we didn't do it," Cuthbertson said of the endless series of walks and hit batsmen that created scoring chances.
No. 5 seed Hopkinton (14-3) will host North Attleboro Friday at 6:30 p.m. in a Division 2 South semifinal game.
The Falcons were handcuffed by the Hillers' 6-foot-6 junior lefthander Vince Purpura, who limited D-R to three hits over six innings of work.
Hopkinton gained the lead by scoring three runs in the third inning without the aid of a hit, using four hit batsmen.
"Their lefty (Purpura) is very good, he has good stuff, he's tough," Cuthbertson said of stranding pairs of runners on base in virtually every inning. "Give them credit. The one thing our pitchers have done well all year is throw strikes and we we hit seven or eight guys and walked guys -- it was very uncharacteristic."
The Hillers added a run in the fifth inning and then dismissed any notion of a Falcon late-inning comeback by scoring three runs -- all with two outs -- in the seventh inning on two walks, two wild pitches and two hits.
The Falcons finally scored in the seventh inning as Mason Kulpa reached base on an error, advanced when Xavier Botelho's ground ball was mis-played and scored on a Colin McCarthy fielder's choice.
Facing a four-run deficit, D-R threatened in the sixth inning as the first two batters reached base -- Mike Agresti was hit by a pitch and Jake Suprenard drew a walk. Purpura left the pitching mound for the Hillers and a reliever induced two popups and took a strikeout for the final out to end the bid.
That trend started in the first inning for D-R as Myles Mendoza singled, but was stranded at second base as Purpura took a strikeout for the final out.
In the third inning, both McCarthy and Suprenard were hit by pitches, but Purpura induced a double a double play by latching onto a line drive to end that threat.
In the fourth inning, McCarthy was hit by a pitch as the Falcon leadoff batter and Suprenard drew a walk, but both were stranded.
In the fifth inning, Hendrix Pray was hit by a pitch and Botelho drew a two-out walk, but a popup ended that chance.
"That's the shame of it," Cuthbertson said of the Falcons' inaccurate pitching which led to Hiller runs. "At least if you throw it over the plate, you make them earn it."
