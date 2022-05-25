MANSFIELD -- A walk-off single by the Mansfield High baseball team helped the Hornets beat Xaverian Brothers 3-2 on Wednesday.
The Hornets got a single from Jared Franoe to put the game-winning run on, and was followed up by a walk from Colby Geddis. Matt DeShiro found an opening and singled home Fraone to win the game for Mansfield in the seventh inning.
Mansfield scored twice in the sixth to even up the score, leading to the fireworks in the bottom of the seventh. DeShiro finished the day with three hits to lead the team.
On the hill, Aaron Blinn went five innings, striking out six. Colby Geddis came on in relief, allowing one hit in two innings while striking out four.
Mansfield closes the regular season at 15-6, with a Hockomock League record of 11-5, and will await a postseason assignment.
Norton 8, Millis 2
Visiting Norton took the lead in the top of the first and never surrendered it in its win over Millis.
The Lancers scored twice in the first, added three in the third, then scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth to cap off the scoring. Millis's answer was a two-run bottom of the sixth, but any further rally attempt fell short.
Leading Norton at the plate were Connor Lynch and Kevin Marinilli, who each had two hits with a combined five RBI. Lynch hit a homer, finishing with three RBIs, while Marinilli had a double and two RBI.
Jack Nihill struck out five and walked three in seven innings of work on the bump.
Norton (6-13) plays again on Friday, hosting Medway.