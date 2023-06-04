REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High baseball team placed runners on base in every inning, but left 10 stranded, including the bags jammed in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday, losing to Greater Lowell Tech 3-1 in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 3 state baseball tournament.

After starting the season 1-9, the Falcons demonstrated their resiliency and resolve to reach the postseason, but yielded a run to the Gryphons in the very first frame on two hit batsmen and a walk, then surrendered solo runs, each with two outs, in the fifth and seventh innings.