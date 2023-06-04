REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High baseball team placed runners on base in every inning, but left 10 stranded, including the bags jammed in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday, losing to Greater Lowell Tech 3-1 in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 3 state baseball tournament.
After starting the season 1-9, the Falcons demonstrated their resiliency and resolve to reach the postseason, but yielded a run to the Gryphons in the very first frame on two hit batsmen and a walk, then surrendered solo runs, each with two outs, in the fifth and seventh innings.
“It’s been a really good group, I’m really happy that they were able to find a way to come back from the depths to get into the tournament,” D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson said.
Designated hitter Charlie Roth and Evan Dunn, the No. 8 batter in the order, each supplied two hits for the Falcons, but D-R could not do much more damage as it collected eight strikeouts, nullifying eight walks and a hit batsman.
The Falcons also had some inopportune misfortune on the basepaths. The Falcons had a runner picked off first base for the final out of the third inning, hit into a double play in the fifth inning, struck out twice more for the final two outs of the sixth inning with two runners on base, and then popped out to end the game after drawing three consecutive walks with two outs in the seventh inning.
“In the tournament, everything gets magnified,” Cuthbertson said. “We had our chances, plenty of them. It comes down to one pitch, one at-bat, one play in the field here or there.”
Facing a two-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh, Ben Miller, Lucas Letourneau and Brennan Silva all drew walks for D-R with two outs, the last two walks coming off of a pair of GLT relief pitchers.
D-R (9-12) plated its lone run in the second inning to knot the score at 1-1. Roth drew a leadoff walk and Aiden Melo followed him on the basepaths with another walk. Dunn slashed an RBI-single down the left field line, but the Falcons then went scoreless through the final five frames.
The Falcons had their leadoff batter on base only twice — Roth in the second and Isaac Christmas via a walk in the fifth inning.
Jordan Castro was hit by a pitch and Letourneau singled in the first inning for D-R, but that bid came up empty. The Falcons left another pair of baserunners stranded in the second inning after getting on the scoreboard.
Letourneau drew a one out walk in the third, but a pickoff by Gryphons junior lefthander Jacob Torpey (six-plus innings, 115 pitches) ended that threat.
In D-R's fourth inning, Dunn smacked a two-out single into center field. In the fifth inning, Christmas and Miller both drew walks, but the double play ended that Falcon chance. And in the sixth, Roth (to center field) and Melo (to left field) both stroked one-out singles before Torpey ended the threat with two strikeouts.
The Falcons did enough defensively to stay in contention.
Letourneau latched onto a ground ball at first base with the bases loaded to end a first inning GLT bid. In the second inning, Falcons second baseman Christmas initiated a double play to end the frame. In the third inning, Falcons catcher Silva gunned down a would-be base-stealer at second to end the frame.
In the fourth inning, Castro, made a strong running catch for the second out of the frame in left field. In the fifth inning, D-R freshman starting pitcher Will Larie, making his postseason career debut, notched a strikeout to strand a pair of GLT baserunners. Then in the sixth inning, Dunn snared a line drive at shortstop and turned it into an inning-ending double play.
“We were all disappointed, but at the end of the day, it was a wonderful learning experience,” Cuthbertson said. “This will help down the line in future seasons."