ATTLEBORO — Tyler Dunlea was the man of the hour for the Attleboro High baseball team on Friday, allowing one hit over six innings on the mound with six strikeouts as the Bombardiers nipped Needham High 1-0.
Billy Saltmarsh came on in relief for the seventh inning, striking out two to earn the save.
“He was pounding the zone and was getting all the defense behind him,” Attleboro coach Steve Dunlea said on his son, Tyler. “I think he understood (getting pulled before the seventh inning). It was pitch count-related. He struggled a little early on, but fell into a groove in the next four innings.”
At the plate, Evan Houle collected two hits and scored the game’s only run, getting driven in by Danny Johnson in the fifth inning.
Attleboro (5-12, 4-11) returns Monday at Mansfield. After a tough week where the Bombardiers were run-ruled twice, Steve Dunlea hopes the win puts a little spark into the blue and white as the season makes the final turn to the season finale.
“Honestly, it was a lot of energy and the kids were up,” Dunlea said on Friday’s game. “Taking the lesson of pounding the zone and allowing the defense to do the work behind you is just what we’re going to take into next week. We’re going to continue to try and scrap and do what we can to get runs. It was really a lift after a rough week.”
Dighton Rehoboth 10, Apponequet 3
LAKEVILLE — The Warriors broke open the game in the top of the seventh, scoring seven times to top the Lakers.
Myles Mendoza had three hits in the win.
Ben Miller had two hits with two RBIs and Jayden LaFleur had a solo homer. Sam Watts went the distance on the mound, striking out six.
Dighton-Rehoboth (11-6) plays Monday, hosting Greater New Bedford Regional.