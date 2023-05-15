DARTMOUTH — Several early errors proved costly for the Attleboro High baseball team as it fell to Dartmouth High 6-1 on Monday.
Jordan Paradis had an RBI double in the third inning for North Attleboro (7-9), scoring Chris Hanewich after Dartmouth built up a lead it they scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second and three in the third.
Out of the bullpen, Peter Santoro pitched three innings, holding Dartmouth to three hits while striking out five and allowing no walks or runs.
“Peter came in and pitched excellent,” North Attleboro head coach Mike Hart said. “He really settled the team down and you could start feeling some more energy from the team.”
The loss was the third in a row for the Rocketeers, who visit undefeated Franklin on Tuesday.
Apponequet 6, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
DIGHTON — The Falcons saw their brief two-game winning streak snapped.
D-R scored once in the fifth inning, but Apponequet scored five runs in the second and one in the fifth. Charlie Ross had an RBI single to bring D-R’s lone run across.
After getting no-hit and run-ruled by Apponequet on April 21, D-R head coach Bill Cuthbertson saw some progress for the Falcons, who fell to 4-11.
“It’s the same formula for us, we hit and walked too many batters,” Cuthbertson said. “We were chasing too many pitches out of the strike zone. Those are things we’re doing better at, but we reverted back today.”
Ben Miller and Aidan Mello both had doubles for the Falcons, who play again on Saturday against Greater New Bedford Vocational.
Bishop Feehan 12, Norton 0 (5)
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan racked up 14 hits in 4 1/2 innings in its mercy rule-shortened rout of Norton.
The Shamrocks scored a run in the first, added three more in the second and third innings, and capped it off with a five-run bottom of the fourth.
Rosati, Randen May, Brett Jussaume, Owen Mordas and Damon Frenette each had two hits for the Shamrocks while Rosati, Mordas and Frenette had two RBIs apiece.
Jack Seaver had the lone hit for Norton as George Sukatos pitched four innings of one-hit baseball, striking out three. Jake Rosati pitched the fifth inning.
Norton (4-10) host Dover-Sherborn on Wednesday. Bishop Feehan (9-7) hosts Matignon on Tuesday.
Seekonk 5, Fairhaven 2
SEEKONK — Seekonk rallied from being down early to win at home.
The Warriors trailed 2-0 after two innings, but posted a three-run third inning on three RBI’s with one out from Connor Flynn, Kevin Crowe and Jaden Arruda.
The Warriors added two more in the fifth on a David Souto RBI base hit. Crowe also scored in the inning for Seekonk, which had five hits and reached base by walk five times.
Seekonk (13-2) hosts Diman Vocational on Wednesday.
Tri-County 9, Old Colony 8 (12)
FRANKLIN — Terrelle Pereira’s walk-off solo homer in the bottom of the 12th inning sent the Cougars home happy, securing a win for Tri-County.
Pereira finished the day 3-for-6 at the plate, driving in two runs while also taking the winning decision on the mound. Nate McCurdy scored twice and Sean Trusevitch reached base five times, twice by a hit.
Tri-County (4-10) host West Bridgewater on Wednesday.