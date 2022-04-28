MANSFIELD — A seven-run outburst in the first inning carried the Mansfield High baseball team past previously undefeated Taunton High, 7-2, on Thursday.
The Hornets had six hits, one being an extra-base hit. Conner Zukowski had two hits and two RBIs in the win while Jake Maydak had two RBIs. Jared Fraone, Connor Curtis and Brian Butler had RBIs, with Butler tallying his first varsity hit and RBI.
“A lot of guys were putting the ball in play and we only struck out twice,” Mansfield coach Chris Hall said. “That’s what we’ve been talking to the boys about, limit as many strikeouts as you can and put the ball inplay and it paid off. It was an all-around great game and the boys are starting to get hot right now.”
On the mound James Gilleran went seven innings, allowing five hits.
“He absolutely shoved it,” Hall said. “I wanted to pull him to bring in the closer in the seventh, but he talked me out of it. That’s what a competitor does and (James) came out and went 1-2-3 in the seventh. I was very proud of him and can’t say enough about him.”
Mansfield (3-3, 2-3) plays Friday, hosting Walpole.
King Philip 5, Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — The Warriors received a complete game on the mound from Ryan Gaely to shut down the Bombardiers.
Gately struck out five while allowing one earned run in his seven innings.
King Philip scored a run in the second on a Max Robison fielder’s choice, and added another in the third with an RBI double from Shawn Legere.
Will Astorino scored Brendan Sencaj in the sixth and Matt DiFiroe saftey squeezed Gately home for a run in the sixth. King Philip added another run in the seventh with Matt Kelley scoring on a passed ball.
Will Astorino, Matt DiFore, Max Robison and Shawn Legere each had RBIs. Ryan Gately scored twice.
King Philip (8-2, 6-2) visits Braintree on Friday. Attleboro (3-6, 3-4) hosts Sharon on Monday.
Foxboro 9, Oliver Ames 0
EASTON — Foxboro took down Oliver Ames, getting a complete game shutout effort from Nolan Gordon.
Gordon pitched seven innings, striking out four and walking none. At hte plate, Louis Carangelo had three hits and three RBIs, leading the team in both areas. Ben Angelini had two runs, two RBIs and two walks in the win. The Warriors added three runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Foxboro (4-5, 2-4) will play on Monday, hosting Milford
North Attleboro 7, Stoughton 3
STOUGHTON — Danny Curran pitched a complete game in North Attleboro’s win over Stoughton, striking out seven while allowing one earned run and four hits.
Stoughton took an early lead, scoring one run in the first inning and two in the second. North Attleboro rallied late, scoring two in the sixth inning and five in the top of the seventh to take the lead with insurance.
A Tyler DeMattio RBI triple got NA on the board first, coming in to score in the sixth on a Danny Curran ground out. An RBI double from Tyler Bannon in the seventh tied the game and a two-run double from DeMattio gave the Rocketeers the lead, which was extended later in the inning on a Curran two-run single.
DeMattio finished the day 3-for-3 with a triple, double and two RBIs. Curran had three RBIs. North Attleboro (6-2, 6-0) will play next on Monday, hosting Taunton.