ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High baseball team walked off with a 6-4 win in eight innings over Arlington Catholic High on Tuesday.
Jake Rosati led off the bottom of the eighth by getting on base after an error, and an intentional walk to Ian Moser put two runners on. Shane Evans’ sacrifice fly scored Rosati to give Feehan its first consecutive win since early April.
Tyler Slack collected eight strikeouts over eight innings of work to earn the win. Feehan (6-4) returns on Monday at Attleboro.
Franklin 5, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEOBRO — The Rocketeers scored one run against the undefeated Panthers in their Hockomock League loss to slip to 4-4.
Dillon Harding pitched five innings, striking out four and allowing two runs in the loss. Harding went 2-for-3 at the plate. Jordan Paradis had North’s lone RBI in the sixth inning to score Chris Hanewich on a double.
The Rocketeers host Oliver Ames Wednesday.