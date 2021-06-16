SOMERSET — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High baseball team rallied for seven runs on four hits in the sixth inning to topple Somerset Berkley High 9-2 Wednesday in a South Coast Conference game.
The Falcons concluded the regular season at 9-2 overall, 7-2 in the SCC’s Large School Division for second place behind Apponequet.
D-R will be the No. 4 seed for the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional and will host Duxbury Monday.
The Falcons used singles by Myles Mendoza and Xavier Botelho to produce a run and tie the score at 2-2. The Blue Raiders had touched D-R starting pitcher Kam Robitaille for two runs in the fifth inning.
Sam Watts came on in relief for the Falcons and hurled two scoreless innings.
The Falcons used a walk, a hit batsman, two Blue Raider errors and a two-run single by Botelho to gain the lead in the sixth inning. Mason Kulpa belted an RBI single and Colin McCarthy had an RBI double.
Jayden Lafleur, Mendoza, Kulpa and McCarthy each had two hits for D-R.
Seekonk 3, Fairhaven 2
FAIRHAVEN — The Warriors produced the winning run on a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth inning to stun the South Coast Conference Small School division champions.
Seekonk (5-5) scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning with Declan Lush having an RBI single.
Aidan Metivier hurled two shuout out innings of relief, extricating the Warriors out of a seventh inning jam with Fairhaven having two runners on base, the tying run at second base. Metivier then induced two pop ups to end the game and hand the Blue Devils just their second loss.
Arron McDermott pitched the first five innings for Seekonk. The Warriors will host Norfolk Agricultural in a Division 4 South Tournament game Friday.
Mansfield 14, Milford 5
MILFORD — The Hornets pushed eight runs across the plate in the second inning to take control of the Hockomock League game and sweep the season series.
Connor Curtis hurled three-plus strong innings of relief for Mansfield (7-7), while Cam Zukowski stroked an RBI double in the seventh inning.
