REHOBOTH — The youth and lack of varsity experience of the Seekonk High baseball team was on display Friday, much to to delight of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High baseball team.
Hendrix Pray and Mason Kulpa, the No. 2 and 3 batters in the order, each drew three walks, while the Falcons took advantage of a trio of wild pitches that all produced runs in an 8-2 victory over the Warriors Friday in the meeting of South Coast Conference arch-rivals.
The Falcons (8-2) are 6-2 in the SCC’s Large School Division and trail once-beaten Apponequet for first place. The Falcons have one game remaining, Monday with Somerset Berkley, while the Lakers have two games.
Seekonk (4-4 overall) is 4-3 in the SCC’s Small School Division and has a share of first place with Fairhaven, having two games remaining, the first of which is at home Saturday against Bourne.
The Falcons scored runs in each of the first four innings, using three walks, a hit batsman and two hits to score three runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-1 advantage.
In that frame, Myles Mendoza, Pray and Kulpa drew consecutive walks with one out. A wild pitch allowed Mendoza to score the fourth Falcon run, while Jayden LaFleur belted a two-run double into left center field.
The Falcons had taken the lead in the first inning. Pray singled into left field, advanced when Kulpa drew a walk and LaFleur singled and scored on a wild pitch.
D-R regained the lead at 2-1 in the second inning. Mike Agresti drew a walk, advanced on a Mendoza base hit into left field and a Pray walk, scoring when Kulpa drew a five-pitch walk.
Seekonk had tied the score in the second inning as Declan Lush drew a leadoff single and scored on a two-out single into left field by Manny Sousa. The Warriors added a second run in the fifth inning with two outs as Jaden Arruda drew a walk and scored on Cam Culpan’s base hit down the third base line.
The Warriors had runners on base in every inning against Falcon pitcher Cam Carro, making his first varsity start. However, D-R catcher Tyler Kindberg threw out a Warrior would-be base stealer and potential tying run at second in the third inning. Then Carro fielded two popups for the first two outs of the fifth inning and initiated a pickoff for the finakl out of the frame.
The Falcons and Warriors combined for 19 walks in the contest. “Nobody seems to be able to throw strikes anymore,” D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson lamented.
