ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High baseball coach Erik Everton summed up the Shamrocks’ high-scoring affair on Tuesday best.
“It wasn’t exactly a pitching duel,” Everton said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High baseball coach Erik Everton summed up the Shamrocks’ high-scoring affair on Tuesday best.
“It wasn’t exactly a pitching duel,” Everton said.
After falling behind early to Bishop Fenwick High, Bishop Feehan rallied with eight combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Shamrocks dropped their Catholic Central League shootout, 13-11.
“When you score 11 runs you think you’d win,” Everton said. “We had an error that cost us three runs. That didn’t help us. (Some pitchers,) they had slow starts and the bats came alive.”
The Crusaders scored four runs in the first inning before Feehan answered with two runs in the bottom half. Fenwick scored three more runs in the second inning to one for Feehan, and added five more in the third inning. Feehan came back with six runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth. Meanwhile, Fenwick cooled off over the final three innings, getting just one hit.
Feehan had its chances, but solid defense by Fenwick kept the Shamrocks’ potential tying and winning runs off the board. A bases-loaded opportunity for Feehan went by the boards when the Shamrocks’ batter lined back to the pitcher for the final out of the inning.
Everton credited Bishop Fenwick’s defense, but said Feehan’s offensive showing was reassuring for the Shamrocks.
“We were hitting the ball well. We were hitting the ball very hard and they made some decent plays,” Everton said. “It was reassuring to know we came back from 13-3 and make it a game. We fought hard all the way back and I’m proud of them for doing that. The little mistakes in the beginning, they came back and caught us in the end.”
Leading Feehan with three hits each was Randen May, Ian Moser and Joseph Mulvey. Jake Rosati finished with two hits. The Shamrocks (3-1) play again on Thursday at Bishop Stang.
WEST BRIDGEWATER — The Cougars were unable to match the Wildcats in extra innings.
Tri-County’s Cam Cummings pitched seven innings, punching out six while allowing four hits and two runs in the loss. Logan Dahl had two hits while Anthony Lum and Terrelle Pereira each scored runs.
Tri-County (1-1) hosts Bristol-Plymouth on Wednesday.