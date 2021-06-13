READING — The bats of the Bishop Feehan High baseball team fell silent Sunday in the semifinal round of the Catholic Central League Cup series, falling 3-1 to Austin Prep.
The Shamrocks were limited to four hits overall and went scoreless through the final four innings after taking the lead. Bishop Feehan was retired in order in the sixth and seventh innings.
Zach Stephenson singled, stole second base and eventually scored the lone Shamrock run on an error. The Shamrocks had just one leadoff batter on base in the game, that in the second inning.
Bishop Feehan starting pitcher Ryan Seaver scattered seven hits over six innings, being touched for single runs in the fourth (on three hits), fifth (unearned) and sixth (on two hits) innings, although he did not issue a walk. Seaver retired the Austin Prep side in order in the first inning.
The Shamrocks now head into the MIAA Division 2 Tournament with a 10-5 record.
