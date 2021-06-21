ATTLEBORO — It’s on to the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 2 South Baseball Sectional for the Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks.
Bishop Feehan totaled 14 hits, scoring early and often in taking a six-inning 13-2 victory over Westwood High Monday at Beach Field in a first-round game.
Seniors Brendan Flavin and Zach Stephenson each supplied three hits for Bishop Feehan, while Adam Walker, Justin Neidel and Lincoln Schneider each had two hits.
Mike Hutchins started on the pitching mound for Bishop Feehan, taking seven strikeouts over five innings, while allowing just two hits.
Tyler Ahmed and Flavin had RBI singles for the Shamrocks in a two-run first inning. During a three-run second inning, Kevin Barrera lined an RBI double and Stephenson followed with an RBI triple.
Bishop Feehan has a 4 p.m. game at No. 2 seed Milton Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Duxbury 5
REHOBOTH — Hendrix Pray belted a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the No. 4 seed Falcons (9-2) to victory in the Division 2 South game.
Duxbury had rallied for two runs on three hits in the top half of the seventh inning to take a 5-4 lead. In the bottom of the frame, Jake Suprenard drew a one out walk and Myles Mendoza drew a two-out walk to set the stage for Pray.
Pray had three of D-R’s 10 hits. Aidan Botelho also had three hits, while Jayden Lafleur had two.
D-R took a 4-3 lead with two runs in the sixth inning. Pray doubled and scored on a Lafleur base hit and Botelho followed with an RBI double.
Junior righthander Sam Watts worked all seven innings on the D-R pitching mound, issuing just one walk, while striking out three. Watts and the Falcons got out of more trouble in the seventh when first baseman Mike Agresti latched onto a line drive to start a double play.
Wellesley 1, Mansfield 0
WELLESLEY — Aaron Blinn could not have pitched any better, but the junior hurler went unrewarded as the No. 12 seeded Hornets fell to No. 5 seeded Wellesley in a Division 1 South Tournament first round game.
Blinn scattered three hits over five innings of work, while striking out nine. The lone Wellesley run came in the fourth inning. Jimmy Gilleran pitched two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts and two hits for the Hornets (8-8).
Xaverian 8, King Philip 3
WESTWOOD — No. 3 seeded, once-beaten Xaverian scored runs in every inning to upend the upset plans of No. 14 seeded King Philip in the Division 1 South Tournament game.
Ryan Gately and Eli Reed each had two hits for the Warriors (8-8), who got on the scoreboard in the third inning. King Philip left the bases loaded in the sixth inning.
