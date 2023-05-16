ATTLEBORO — There were no symptoms of ‘senioritis’ to be found anywhere on the Bishop Feehan High baseball team Tuesday.
Led by their senior corps of Blake Dery, Damon Frenette, Jussaume, Ian Moser, Joseph Mulvey, Jacob Rosati, Tyler Slack and George Sukatos, the Shamrocks routed Matignon High 17-2 on ‘Senior Day’ in a mismatch called after four innings due to the mercy run rule.
“It was a good day for our seniors,” Feehan head coach Erik Everton said. “All the seniors played and did well — two of them hit home runs. Another had a double and triple in the same inning. It was a good day.”
An eight-run second inning by the Shamrocks saw the hosts take away any energy Matignon might have had as Feehan led 9-0 after just two innings. The Shamrocks had a two-run homer from Mulvey, an RBI single from Rosati, a two-run homer from Moser, a two-run double from Dery and a Shane Evans RBI to generate the crooked number.
Matignon scraped across two runs in the fourth inning, but a combination of an error and a wild pitch gave the Shamrocks the runs back to make it 12-2 in the bottom half of the inning. A Randen May two-run triple pushed the difference and a May run on a passed ball made it 15-2.
A fielder’s choice and an Moser RBI single cut the game short with two outs in the bottom half of the fourth inning.
The Shamrocks totaled 13 hits with Rosati and Dery tallying three apiece while Moser and Jussaume both had two hits.
Matignon, a school that will be closing in the coming weeks, has struggled through the season with just four wins entering mid-May. Everton said it was a good win for morale, but that his team needs to get right back to work and make sure it isn’t too loose entering a crosstown non-league battle with Attleboro on tap next.
“We’re going to be back at it tomorrow because we got Attleboro on Friday,” Everton said. “That’ll be another good test. We’re on a winning track, we’ve got three in a row now, so we’ll try and add to that Friday.”
The couple of days in between games will not be light work for the Shamrocks (10-7), who as of Tuesday morning sit at No. 23 in the MIAA Division 1 rankings. The Shamrocks hold a postseason spot with three games to go against three teams with records of .500 or worse, and Feehan aims to improve with some outside help coming in to help prepare for the stretch run.
“We’ve got some college guys coming in to give us some throwing for batting practice,” Everton said. “We’re ready.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.