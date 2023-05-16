ATTLEBORO — There were no symptoms of ‘senioritis’ to be found anywhere on the Bishop Feehan High baseball team Tuesday.

Led by their senior corps of Blake Dery, Damon Frenette, Jussaume, Ian Moser, Joseph Mulvey, Jacob Rosati, Tyler Slack and George Sukatos, the Shamrocks routed Matignon High 17-2 on ‘Senior Day’ in a mismatch called after four innings due to the mercy run rule.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.