BRAINTREE — Bishop Feehan High’s Andrew Cook, Ben Feely, Blake Dery and Tom Hartley combined for a three-hitter on the mound as the Shamrocks walloped Archbishop Williams High in a 12-3 Catholic Central League win on the road Monday.
Feehan scored three in the second inning, one in the third, four in the fourth two in the fifth and one in the sixth and seventh innings. Archbishop Williams scored two runs in the fifth inning and one in the seventh.
Brett Jussarme finished the day 3-for-4, adding three runs scored. Collin Findlen, Sean Stephenson and Feely each had two hits.
Bishop Feehan (10-3) hosts Bishop Stang on Wednesday.
Franklin 11, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro was blanked by Franklin, with a six-run sixth inning being the dagger.
The game was held at 3-0 in favor of Franklin before they pulled away. Two more runs were added in the seventh. Attleboro put up six hits, with Owen Taboer collecting three of them.
Attleboro (3-10, 3-9) visits Milford on Wednesday.
Foxboro 3, Stoughton 2 (11)
STOUGHTON — The Warriors scored twice in the third inning and then were held scoreless until notching the win in the 11th.
Jack Watts, Tyler Prescott, Tom Marcucella and Liam Mulkern each had two hits in the win as Watts scored twice from the leadoff spot.
Foxboro had 13 hits to Stoughton’s five as the Warriors led 12 runners on base. Sean O’Leary pitched 6 1/3 innings in relief, striking out eight while allowing three hits. He walked two.
Foxboro (8-6, 6-5) visits North Attleboro on Wednesday.
King Philip 5, Taunton 2
WRENTHAM — A five-run first inning was all King Philip needed as the first five KP batters scored, with four collecting a hit in the win.
The Warriors tallied six hits, with Matt Kelley collecting two along an RBI. Shawn Legere, Brendan Sencaj, Max Robison and Matt DiFiroe also drove in runs for King Philip
On the bump, Quin Garstka struck out five in six innings, allowing no earned runs. King Philip (10-5, 8-4) visits Mansfield on Wednesday.
Mansfield 9, Milford 3
MANSFIELD — A five-run third inning helped Mansfield come from behind for its eighth win in a row.
Trailing 3-0 after two innings, the Hornets posted their five-run spot and then a three-run fourth inning with their last run in the fifth.
Matt Deshiro drove in two runs and Conner Zukowski had an RBI as the Hornets capitalized on five walks. Jared Fraone had two hits and a team-leading four RBIs.
Colby Geddis had a stellar outing out of the bullpen, going four scoreless innings with three hits allowed.
Mansfield (9-3, 7-3) hosts King Philip on Wednesday.
North Attleboro 11, Sharon 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Four two-run homers helped facilitate run support for North Attleboro, with Tyler Bannon (third inning), David Floyd (fourth), Derek Maceda (sixth) and Kyle Conroy (seventh) all hitting homers.
Outside of the homers, Danny Curran, Gavin Wells and Tyler DeMattio each had two hits. Curran drove in two runs while DeMattio drove in one.
Tyler Bannon earned the win, pitching 5 1/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.
North Attleboro (10-3, 10-1) hosts Foxboro on Wednesday.
Apponequet 3, Seekonk 2
APPONEQUET — Seekonk tallied just two hits as Apponequet, took the walk-off win in the seventh inning.
Seekonk scored two in the first inning and Appoenquet scored twice in the third inning. The Warriors had two hits while David Souto and Connor Flynn. Declan Lush pitched three innings, striking out four.
Seekonk (4-8) will play again on Friday, hosting Wareham.
Medfield 19, Norton 3
NORTON — A 10-run seventh inning put the game away for Medfield.
Medfield opened an 8-0 lead before the Lancers answered in the bottom of the fourth, cutting the score to 8-3.
The Lancers had four hits and struck out 10 times. Jack Nihill and Ryan Fitzroy had hits and RBIs.
Norton (3-8) will play on Wednesday, visiting Norwood.