ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High baseball team received a complete-game, one-hit effort from David Floyd on Friday afternoon, helping the Rocketeers to a 9-1 road win over Attleboro High.
Floyd finished the day with seven strikeouts, going the distance in a game where he held the Bombardiers hitless through 5 2/3 innings.
The Rocketeers scored seven runs in the second inning, getting a two-run double from Christian Bates and a two-run single from Danny Curran. Attleboro’s lone run came in the bottom half of the inning, scoring off two Rocketeer errors.
Curran finished the day with two hits and two RBIs while Bates had three RBIs and a double. Tyler Bannon had two hits, one being a double.
“David was efficient on the mound and came after hitters,” North Attleboro head coach Mike Hart said. “He did a great job changing speeds and keeping hitters off-balance. Offensively, we were patient and waited to jump on good pitches to hit. Many guys are contributing to the team’s success and supporting each other.”
North Attleboro (3-0) next plays on Monday at Foxboro at 3:45 p.m. Attleboro (0-3) faces Milford Monday at Drummond Field at 3:45 p.m.
Wayland 3, Seekonk 0
WAYLAND — Seekonk was unable to get anything going in a shutout loss to Wayland.
Strong pitching from Wayland saw Seekonk tally only three hits. The Warriors left runners on second and third base in the first, second and third innings. The Warriors struck out 10 times.
Jaden Arruda had one hit, Kevin Crowe had one hit and Matt Boutin had one hit.
Cam Culpan went five innings, striking out 10 while allowing three hits.
Seekonk moves to 0-2 and will hots Apponequet on Monday, with first pitch coming at 3:45 p.m.