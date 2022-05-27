NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High baseball team got strong pitching from David Floyd in a 3-1 win over King Philip Regional High Friday to close out the regular season for both Hockomock League rivals.
Floyd worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing one hit while recording seven strikeouts as North Attleboro improved to 15-5 ahead of postseason play while King Philip fell to 12-8.
The Rocketeers scored twice in the third inning on a two-run single from Danny Curran to drive in Tyler Bannon and Tyler DeMattio. KP scored once in the sixth inning, but North answered back in the sixth with a Floyd single to score Jordan Paradis.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Dillon Harding came on in relief of Floyd and earned the save with a game-ending strikeout to end the threat.
Paradis and Bannon each had two hits for North Attleboro. For King Philip, the Warriors had two hits — coming from Matt Kelley and Sean Sullivan. Max Robison had an RBI, coming in the sixth.
King Philip (Div. II No. 2) and North Attleboro (Div. II No. 4) now await their postseason assignments from the MIAA.
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Oliver Ames 2
DIGHTON — The Falcons struck twice in the fifth and sixth innings to take the Hockomock League win.
Myles Mendoza had a two-run single in the fifth and Jaden LeFleur hit a two-run homer in the sixth to pad the scoring for the Falcons.
Sam Watts pitched the complete game, allowing two hits while striking out six to improve to 7-0.
D-R closed its regular season at 14-6 heading into the postseason in Div. 3.
Medway 9, Norton 2
NORTON — Norton managed only two runs on three hits in its regular season finale.
The Lancers tied the game with a run in the bottom of the first, and cut its deficit to 3-2 with another in the third, but Medway scored three runs in the sixth and added two in the seventh for late insurance.
Norton’s Jason Soares had a hit and an RBI. Evan Lander and Henry Eck also had a hit apiece. Connor Lynch pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven while allowing one earned run. Norton made six errors.
Norton closes at 6-14. As of Friday morning, the Lancers had a power ranking of No. 36.
Seekonk 2, Diman Regional 0
FALL RIVER — Seekonk’s Tyler Kropis pitched a complete game shutout, throwing 78 pitches while striking out seven and walking one. He allowed one hit, a bunt single, while Declan Lush provided all the run support at the plate for the Warriors.
Seekonk scored in the first inning on a Lush RBI hit and again in the fifth with a homer from Lush. Kropis, along with Lush, had two hits.
Seekonk (9-11) plays Tuesday, hosting Durfee.