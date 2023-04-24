STOUGHTON — The Foxboro High baseball team swept past Stoughton High with the Warriors striking for all of their runs in three innings for a 12-1 win in the mercy rule-shortened five-inning win.
Both sides were scoreless until the third inning, when Foxboro put up four runs. The Warriors added five more runs in the fourth, and scored three times in the fifth inning to seal it.
Sean O’Leary, Louis Carangelo and Ben Angelini each had two hits for Foxboro, combining for eight runs scored and four RBIs. Ryan O’Leary led the Warriors with three hits to drive in four runs and scored twice.
Tom Watts earned his first career win on the mound, going four innings while allowing one run on three hits.
Foxboro (5-3) visits Attleboro on Wednesday.
Taunton 4, Attleboro 1
TAUNTON — The Bombardiers scored their lone run in the top of the seventh inning after Taunton scored once in the first and three in the third inning.
Aiden Hocharter, Matt Harvie and Andrew Gorman had hits for Attleboro, which struck out only four times. Johnny Pagano pitched five innings, striking out two and walking two. Attleboro (3-4) plays at Franklin on Saturday.
Mansfield 5, Sharon 4
MANSFIELD — The Hornets took the walkoff win in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend its win streak to four games.
The Hornets’ Jake Maydak ended the game with a base hit up the middle to drive in the winning run. Maydak was strong on the mound, going six innings with eight strikeouts and two runs allowed.
Aiden Jones had two hits and Matt DeShiro had two hits.
Mansfield (6-4) visits Milford on Wednesday.
Fairhaven 2, Seekonk 1
ACUSHNET — Seekonk’s undefeated run to open the season came to an end at the hands of Fairhaven.
Fairhaven drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh. After a sacrifice bunt moved the runner over, another walk followed to put the winning run on base. An intentional walk loaded the bases with one out, and a sacrifice fly tied the game before Fairhaven hit an RBI single to win it with two outs.
The Warriors had five no-hit innings on the mound from Tyler Kropis, who struck out nine and walked three. Kevin Crowe and David Souto both had two hits for the Warriors, with Crowe scoring the lone run for Seekonk — which came after a leadoff single in the fourth inning.
Seekonk (8-1) hosts Old Rochester Regional on Wednesday.
Greater New Bedford Voke 13, Dighton-Rehoboth 3 (6)
NEW BEDFORD — The Falcons scored its three runs in each of the first three innings before New Bedford pulled away.
D-R’s Ben Miller had two hits and an RBI while Issac Christmas had two hits, one being a double. D-R (1-7) plays on Friday at Somerset Berkley.
Upper Cape 5, Tri-County 1
BOURNE — The Cougars were led by Terrelle Perreira’s 2-for-3 day, but it was not enough.
Perreira scored the lone run for Tri-County. Adding hits for the Cougars was Logan Dahl, Nate Burdett and Nathan McCurdy. Tri-County (1-4) plays Tuesday at home against Blue Hills.