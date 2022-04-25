FOXBORO — The Foxboro High baseball team surrendered three runs in the first inning, but regained control with four runs in the second inning in a 7-3 win over Stoughton High Monday.
The Warriors added single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings to move to 4-4 on the season.
Sean O’Leary pitched seven innings, striking out 10 while allowing four hits and three earned runs. At the plate, Foxboro was led by two hits apiece from Louis Carangelo and Jack Watts. Carangelo had three RBIs and Watts had two RBIs.
Foxboro is at Franklin Tuesday night.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Old Rochester Regional 1
DIGHTON — A three-run inning gave the Falcons all they needed despite being held to just three hits.
In D-R’s third inning, Henrix Pray led off with a double followed by back-to-back walks soon to load the bases. Josh Rebello walked to score a run and a Ben Miller single drove in another. Jacob Suprenard drove in the third run on a sacrifice fly.
D-R’s Sam Watts pitched the complete game, allowing three hits. He struck out five.
D-R (3-3) will visit Bourne on Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 6, Bishop Fenwick 5 (9)
PEABODY — A run in the top half of the ninth inning lifted the Shamrocks over the Crusaders for the Catholic Central League win.
Andrew Cook and George Sukatos combined for a seven-hitter on the mound, walking none, as the Shamrocks committed six errors.
Brett Jussarme hit a key two-run single in the sixth, followed by Colin Findlen’s RBI single later in the inning to tie it at 5-all. The winning run was scored off an error in the ninth.
Bishop Feehan (7-2) will host Arlington Catholic on Wednesday.
Norton 11, Millis 1 (6)
NORTON — The Lancers scored three runs in the third and sixth innings while adding five in the fourth to complete the mercy rule-shortened win.
Evan Lander was the only Lancer with two hits. Connor Lynch scored three runs, driving in two runs while walking twice. Jack Nihill struck out eight in six innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs.
Norton (3-3) plays Wednesday at Medway.