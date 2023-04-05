FOXBORO — Squaring off in an early-season battle of two Davenport Division title contenders, the Foxboro High baseball team drew first blood with a 9-3 comeback win over Mansfield High on Wednesday.

Although it was only the second game of the season for both Hockomock League foes, Foxboro head coach Derek Suess acknowledged that it was a contest the Warriors had been looking forward to playing.

