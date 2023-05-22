EASTON — The Foxboro High baseball team scored six runs across the final two innings to put Oliver Ames High away in a 7-4 Hockomock League win on Monday.
The Warriors broke a 1-all tie with four runs in the sixth inning and scored twice more in the seventh. The Warriors had nine hits, two belonging to Ryan O’Leary.
Louis Carangelo had two RBIs in a 1-for-3 day. Mat Sullivan held OA in check across 5 1/3 innings with four hits allowed, an earned run, three strikeouts and no walks.
Foxboro (12-7) travels to Ashland on Thursday in its regular season finale.
Dighton-Rehoboth 1, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — Will Labrie went the distance on the mound for D-R, striking out five while allowing one hit in the Falcons’ win.
Aidan Mello’s RBI single with two outs in the seventh inning scored Brennan Silva, who doubled with two outs for the only run of the game.
Seekonk’s lone hit was from Tyler Kropis in the fourth inning.
D-R (5-11) visits Joseph Case on Tuesday. Seekonk (14-4) visits Diman Vocational on Thursday.
Norton 4, Medway, 3
NORTON — Norton walked off on Medway, scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh to win at home.
Medway took an early 2-0 lead with runs in the third, but the Lancers answered back with a two-run fourth inning and added another run in the fifth to go ahead 3-2. Medway’s run in the top of the seventh evened the score before won it in the bottom of the inning.
Norton’s Ryan Viera had three hits, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Alex Rich, Anthony Santangelo and Jake Seaver each had two hits. Seaver and Rich both had RBIs.
Tommy Portnova went the distance on the mound for Norton, striking out four across even innings. He allowed six hits.
Norton (6-12) visit Dedham on Wednesday.
Tri-County 10, Norfolk Agricultural 0
FRANKLIN — Sean Trusevitch’s complete-game mound shutout helped hold back Norfolk Aggie in a win.
Trusevitch struck out 12. Nate McCurdy and Nate Burdett each had two RBIs. Cam Cummings also had two hits. Tri-County (7-10) visits Bristol Agricultural Tuesday.