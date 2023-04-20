QUINCY — The Foxboro High baseball team rebounded from its opening loss at The Sully Tournament by getting job done in five innings with a 13-1 win over Concord-Carlisle Regional High on Thursday.

Foxboro and Concord-Carlisle traded single runs in the second inning before the Warriors tacked on a four-run second inning, a five-run fourth and a three-run third inning to end the game early.