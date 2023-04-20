QUINCY — The Foxboro High baseball team rebounded from its opening loss at The Sully Tournament by getting job done in five innings with a 13-1 win over Concord-Carlisle Regional High on Thursday.
Foxboro and Concord-Carlisle traded single runs in the second inning before the Warriors tacked on a four-run second inning, a five-run fourth and a three-run third inning to end the game early.
The Warriors had 13 hits with Louis Carangelo recording three of them, including two doubles and four RBIs.
Sean O’Leary and Alex Stern each had two RBIs for Foxboro (4-3). Ben Angelini and Ryan O’Leary also had two RBIs. Both Sean and Ryan O’Leary had two hits.
Mat Sullivan went four innings of relief, allowing three hits and an unearned run. Ryan O’Leary pitched a scoreless inning of relief, striking out two.
Foxboro visits Stoughton on Monday.
Needham 8, Bishop Feehan 7
NEEDHAM — The Shamrocks had the tying run on second base in the seventh inning, but were unable to bring him across in their road loss.
The Shamrocks scored four runs in the third and three in the seventh.
Bishop Feehan’s Ian Moser led the way with three hits while Shane Evans (three RBIs) and Ryan Eldridge had two hits apiece.
Bishop Feehan (4-4) hosts Holliston on Saturday.