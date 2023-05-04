EASTON— The Foxboro High baseball team earned a decisive 8-1 win over Davenport Division rival Oliver Ames High on Thursday.
The Warriors scored a run in the first inning before the Tigers tied the game in the third. The Warriors then retook the lead, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third and erupting for five runs in the fifth.
Nolan Gordon pitched five innings for the Warriors with seven strikeouts, allowing three hits, no earned runs, and one walk. Ryan O’Leary added two innings of relief, striking out one and allowing no hits.
Ryan LeClair contributed two of the Warriors’ seven hits, with two RBIs, three runs, and two walks. Tyler Prescott had two hits, two runs scored, and a walk.
Foxboro (7-4) will visit North Attleboro (5-6) Friday.
Mansfield 4 Canton 3
CANTON — Jake Maydak pitched six innings and drove in a run to help the Hornets win their sixth in a row.
Hornets’ junior Dylan Saraceno allowed three runs, six hits, two walks, and struck out six on the Mansfield mound, and opened the scoring early in the first, driving in a run in his first career varsity start. Wyatt Bolduc had three hits and an RBI.
Matthew DeShiro added two hits and an RBI while also earning the save.
The Hornets (8-4) travel to Walpole Friday.
King Philip 4, Taunton 1
WRENTHAM — Rudy Gately went the distance on the mound, pitching all seven innings while allowing four hits and an earned run in the Warriors’ win.
Gately struck out out four batters, and at the plate, had a hit, a run and an RBI. Tommy Martorano also had a run, a hit and an RBI. Aiden Astorino had two hits while Brendan Sencaj (RBI) and Max Robison each had one hit.
King Philip (10-3) returns on Friday, hosting Braintree.
Medfield 15, Norton 1 (5)
MEDFIELD — Medfield tagged Norton for three runs in the first, nine in the second and three more in the fourth inning in the lopsided contest.
The Lancers scored once in the fifth inning, tallying only three hits. Kevin Marinilli, Jake Seaver and Alec Rich each had hits.
Norton (1-10) hosts Norwood on Monday.
Tri-County 6, Southeastern 0
EASTON — Dylan Maw pitched a seven-inning shutout against Southeastern, striking out 11 while allowing two walks and two hits to help the Cougars earn the win. Nathan Burdett hit a two-run homer and Nate McCurdy drove in two runs. Both Burdett and McCurdy had two hits. Tri-County (2-7) hosts Diman on Friday.