FOXBORO — The Foxboro High baseball team kept its late-innings antics going in the second round of the MIAA Division 3 state baseball tournament on Wednesday, walking off for the second consecutive game with a Liam Mulkern two-run homer to beat No. 12 Sandwich High, 7-6.
Mulkern’s homer was the only extra-base hit of the day for the No. 5 Warriors, were down to their last out, but now advance to take on No. 4 Bishop Stang on the road later this week.
“It’s hard to explain,” Foxboro coach Derek Suess said, recalling Monday’s 6-5 walk-off win over Saugus High in the tourney opener after back-to-back home runs by Rylan LeClair and Sean O’Leary in the bottom of the seventh. “Monday was special and it’s hard to even repeat that. Guys just coming through in the clutch again, and I was blown away, but because of what happened Monday, it didn’t surprise me.”
Mulkern’s homer came after a two-out walk to Tyler Prescott. Mulkern faced seven pitches, getting down to two strikes, before turning on a pitch and calling ballgame.
“For Tyler Prescott to work a two-out walk, then they bring in a reliever, I just told ‘Mulky’ to have a ton of confidence and expect a fastball, but pick one you like and drive it,” Suess said. “For that to happen, where his back is against the wall for us, it’s just unbelievable grit. It was special, I’m so happy for him as a senior to make an impact for us in the state tournament.”
Mulkern finished the day with four RBIs, joining Sean O’Leary as the only Foxboro batters with multiple hits. Prescott had two RBIs.