QUINCY — The Foxboro high baseball team erupted for 10 runs in the fifth inning on Thursday, rallying from a 4-0 deficit to a 10-4 lead en route to an 11-5 final over Quincy High at Adams Field.
The Warriors had 10 hits with Liam Mulkern leading the way with three hits. Mulkern also scored twice, along with Louis Carangelo to match the team high.
Ryan LeClair, Tyler Prescott and Mulkern each had two RBIs.
Sean O’Leary pitched three scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits while tallying seven strikeouts.
Foxboro (2-4, 0-3) hosts Sharon on Friday.
King Philip 7, Nipmuc 1
WRENTHAM — The Warriors scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back.
KP got right to work, with a Shawn Legere single driving in Travis Crawford. Dan Nineve followed by singling in Matt Kelley and Legere to make it a three-run inning.
In the second, Legere again drove in Crawford with a sacrifice fly. In the fourth inning Legere drove in his third run, tripling to score Eli Reed for King Philip’s fifth run. Legere later came around to score on a Brenadan Sencaj single.
The final run for KP came from a Nipmuc wild pitch, with Brandan Weddleton crossing the plate in the fifth inning and the game already out of reach.
Crawford, Kelley, Legere and Nineve each had two hits. Legere collected three RBI while Nineve drove in two.
On the mound for King Philip, Nick Viscusi struck out five over five innings. Quin Garstka struck out four in two innings of relief while allowing no hits.
KP (6-1) hosts Milford Friday at noon.