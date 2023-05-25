FOXBORO — Foxboro High’s Ryan O’Leary and Sean O’Leary combined on a six-hit shutout with five strikeouts as the Warriors wrapped up their baseball regular season with a 3-0 win over Ashland High on Thursday.
Foxboro scored in the first inning and added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings to improve to 13-7.
The Warriors tallied seven hits and two walks with two RBIs from Tyler Prescott and Ben Angelini while Ryan LeClair also had a productive day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a walk and scored a run.
Aidan Stow and Pradyu Gubbala also scored for Foxboro. The co-champs of the Hockomock League Davenport division now await their MIAA postseason seeding.
Dighton-Rehoboth 5, Norton 4 (9)
REHOBOTH — Lucas LeTourneau’s walkoff double in the ninth inning lifted the Falcons over the Lancers.
Blank Fortin pitched seven innings, struck out six, and allowed two earned runs for the Falcons.
At the plate for D-R, third baseman Ben Miller notched two hits and two RBIs. Evan Dunn had one hit.
Norton’s Kevin Marinilli had two hits, two RBIs and pitched the final inning for the Lancers after Ryan Vieira started on the mound, struck out seven and allowed two hits. He also had a hit and an RBI.
First baseman Matt Williams and center fielder Thomas Portnova each recorded two hits for Norton.
The Lancers ended their season at 6-12. The Falcons (7-11) return to action on Friday against Bishop Feehan.
Southeastern 2, Tri-County 0
FRANKLIN — A strong mound outing by Dylan Maw wasn’t enough for the Cougars.
May went the distance, going seven innings while allowing three hits, one earned run and struck out eight. Maw, along with Anthony Lum and James Zollo, had hits for the Cougars.
Tri-County finishes the season at 8-11.