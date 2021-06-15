FRANKLIN -- The bats of the Bombardiers were silent Tuesday night at Franklin High as the Attleboro High baseball team suffered a 4-0 loss to the Panthers in the regular season Hockomock League finale for both teams.
The MIAA Tournament-bound Bombardiers (4-10) were limited to one hit, a two-out, two-strike single off the bat of Matt McMahon in the seventh inning.
Attleboro was shackled by four Franklin (13-1) pitchers in the contest. The Panthers used two hits to score the go-ahead run in the third inning and then used two walks and two hits in the fourth inning to add three more runs.
Danny Johnson came on in a relief pitching role with the bases loaded in the fourth inning for AHS, while Billy Saltmarsh came on in the seventh inning and faced four batters, striking out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.