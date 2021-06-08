TAUNTON — Sophomore pitcher Ryan Gately and the King Philip Regional High baseball team deserved a better fate Tuesday.
Gately and the Warriors dropped a 1-0 decision to Taunton High as the Tigers drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th inning.
“We just didn’t get enough hits,” KP coach Jeff Plympton said of the Warriors’ three hits.
Gately scattered five hits through nine shutout innings of work, collecting four strikeouts.
The Warriors threatened in the seventh inning as Dan Nineve and Matt DiFiore both singled with two outs, but were stranded by Taunton lefthander Jack Gobin.
King Philip threatened again in the 10th inning as DiFiore and Nineve drew leadoff walks. But the Warriors were stranded as Taunton notched two K’s and a popup to end the inning.
The Warriors valiantly ended a Tiger threat in the bottom of the 10th as Nineve, the second KP pitcher used, teamed with catcher Conor Cooke to cut down a would-be Tiger stealer of home plate for the final out of the frame.
King Philip (7-6) has a rematch with the Tigers Wednesday in Wrentham.
