MANSFIELD — It was the ‘G&G Show’ for the Mansfield High baseball team on Friday.
Jimmy Gilleran pitched seven innings, striking out 10 and clubbing a home run, while fellow senior Cian Goulet smacked a three-run shot in his only trip to the plate as the Hornets picked up a 6-3 Hockomock League win over Foxboro High.
Gilleran, who walked only two batters, tied the game at 2-all in Mansfield’s four-run fourth inning with his solo homer before Goulet added a three-run blast later in the inning to put the game away.
“Jimmy’s our guy — I can’t say enough great things about Jimmy,” Mansfield coach Chris Hall said.
A two-run third inning tied the game for Mansfield after Foxboro had scored in the second and third innings. After Foxboro scored another run in the top of the fourth, Mansfield went ahead to stay with its four-run outburst in the bottom half of the inning.
Jared Fraone had two hits for Mansfield with Gilleran ending the day with two RBIs.
Goulet, a golfer who had prior baseball experience entering the year, joined Mansfield’s baseball team after being encouraged by Hall, who also doubles as the golf coach for Mansfield.
“I had told (Goulet) to pinch-hit the second the at-bat started and he comes up and puts the first pitch into the left field net,” Hall said. “It was unbelievable. He didn’t play baseball last year because he was a golf captain. He was kind of thinking about it, and told him not to have any expectations because he hadn’t played baseball in three years at that point. He said to me the goal was to prove me wrong, and the last couple of weeks he’s been mashing the ball. He got his opportunity (Friday) and executed.
“I can’t express how awesome that is,” Hall added. “I was very excited.”
Foxboro was led at the plate by Ryan LeClair, Liam Mulkern and Ryan O’Leary with two hits apiece. O’Leary had two RBIs.
The Hornets (10-6, 8-5) play again on Saturday at Milford, with first pitch coming at 10 a.m. Foxboro (12-6, 9-5) plays at Canton on Monday.