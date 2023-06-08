FOXBORO — Having advanced to the Final Four of the MIAA Division 3 Tournament last season and captured a share of the Hockomock League Davenport Division title this season, big-game success is no surprise to the Foxboro High baseball team.

On Thursday, the sixth-seeded Warriors received six superb innings of pitching from sophomore righthander Nolan Gordon, followed by a three-strikeout seventh inning of relief by senior Sean O’Leary to claim an impressive 4-0 shutout of No. 22 seed Archbishop Williams High in the second round of the state tournament.