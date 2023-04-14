FOXBORO — Cam Hasenfus pitched a complete game three-hitter, striking out seven and allowing one earned run as the King Philip Regional High baseball team defeated Foxboro High 8-2 on Friday afternoon.
At the plate, King Philip had two-hit days from Matt Kelley (two runs, RBI), Rudy Gately (four RBIs) and Leo Dowling. Tommy McLeish hit a solo home run in the win, and scored twice while Brendan Sencaj (two runs) and Tommy Martorano (two RBI) also contributed.
Foxboro had an RBI from Ryan O’Leary and Ben Agnelini. Mat Sullivan collected two hits.
King Philip (3-2) next plays Tuesday at Bishop Feehan. Foxboro (3-2) visits Ashland on Monday.
North Attleboro 10, Stoughton, 4
STOUGHTON — Reed Collins drove in four runs as the Rocketeers took the Hockomock League win.
North Attleboro struck for four runs in the the first inning on an RBI single by Nate Kelly, a two-run single by Gio Martello and a two-out RBI single by Collins to open the game.
The Rocketeers then struck for a pair of runs in each the third, the seventh and the eighth innings to earn the Hockomock League win.
Ayden Delaney pitched the win, scattering two hits while allowing three runs (one earned) over three innings. Derek Maceda, who had a two-run single in the seventh, finished up with four innings of relief, allowing an unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Taunton 14, Mansfield 7
MANSFIELD — The Hornets had the Tigers on the ropes, but were unable to hang on in their home loss.
The Hornets scored three runs in the fourth, four and fifth innings for a 7-6 lead entering the sixth inning, but some timely Taunton hitting and untimely Mansfield errors rallied the Tigers for the win.
Sam Martin had two hits and an RBI for Mansfield while Connor Cutis had two RBIs.
Mansfield (2-3) hosts Bridgewater-Raynham on Monday.
Bishop Feehan 14, Dighton-Rehoboth 4 (5)
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan called game early, beating Dighton-Rehoboth in a run-rule shortened five inning contest.
The Shamrocks scored six runs in the first inning, five in the second inning, one in the fourth and two in the fifth inning to put itself in run-rule territory.
Shane Evans was 3-for-3 for Bishop Feehan and Brett McCaffrey added two hits. Brett Jussame had two his as well.
The Shamrocks (4-2) play King Philip at home on Tuesday.
Seekonk 4, Bourne 3
SEEKONK — Seekonk scored twice in the third and added one run in the fifth and sixth innings to beat Bourne.
Javier Borges’ leadoff walk in the sixth inning led to him coming around to score the eventual winning run with the game tied 3-3 at the time. Borges stole two bases, second and third, before coming across to score. Seekonk finished with six hits.
Seekonk (5-0) plays again on Monday at Old Rochester Regional.
Diman 3, Tri-County 1
SWANSEA — Tri-County’s Terrelle Perriera had two hits and an RBI while Nate McCurdy struck out eight and allowed tow earned runs in a loss to Diman.
The Cougars move to 1-3 and visit Upper Cape on Monday.