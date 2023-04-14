FOXBORO — Cam Hasenfus pitched a complete game three-hitter, striking out seven and allowing one earned run as the King Philip Regional High baseball team defeated Foxboro High 8-2 on Friday afternoon.

At the plate, King Philip had two-hit days from Matt Kelley (two runs, RBI), Rudy Gately (four RBIs) and Leo Dowling. Tommy McLeish hit a solo home run in the win, and scored twice while Brendan Sencaj (two runs) and Tommy Martorano (two RBI) also contributed.