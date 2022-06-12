UXBRIDGE — The Seekonk baseball team came out and knocked off second-seeded Uxbridge on Sunday, earning a spot in the Division 4 Final Four with a 5-1 win on Sunday.
Seventh-ranked Seekonk scored two runs in the second and added three in the fifth to extend its lead. The Warriors’ David Suto hit a three-run double to clear the bases in the fifth inning, extending the lead to the eventual final score. The Warriors scratched across its first two runs from “tough-luck runs” by working walks and taking advantage of errors.
Uxbridge scored once in the third on Jaden Arruda, who was dominant again. He allowed three hits, striking out six on 88 pitched across all seven innings of work. He set down the side in order four times.
The Warriors move on to play No. 14 Bay Path for a Division 4 final spot at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Fraser Field in Lynn.
“It’s the same thing we’ve been saying all season. One game at a time, focus on the opponent and do what we do,” Seekonk head coach Joe Demelo said. “As long we do what we do, we’ll be fine. If we step out of our comfort zone that’s where the problems are going to happen. As long as we stay within ourselves, I think we’ll be OK.”
No. 5 Foxboro 14, No. 4 Bishop Stang 8
An early 10-0 lead from visiting Foxboro was more than enough for it to take down No. 4 Bishop Stang, but a four-run fifth inning put the Warriors firmly in the driver’s seat in Sunday’s win.
The Warriors scored once in the first, then added five runs in the second and four runs in the third to put the game at a double-digit lead. Bishop Stang chipped away, scoring five runs across in its half of the third and fourth innings, but a four-run fifth swung the game to a 14-5 lead in favor of Foxboro. Stang’s three runs in the fifth were not enough for a rally attempt.
The Warriors were led at the plate by Sean O’Leary’s three hits and five RBIs. He had two triples, along with Jack Watts (1-for-5, two runs, three RBI), Louis Carangelo (1-for-4, three runs, two RBI) and Kyle Mello (1-for-3, two runs, RBI). In total, Foxboro scored 14 times on 11 hits and walked six times.
Tom Marcucella pitched three innings to earn the save, striking out one while allowing one hit and one run. Nick Gordon got the winning decision.
Foxboro plays in the Division 3 Final Four against top-ranked Austin Prep Tuesday at 7 p.m. at LeLacheur Park in Lowell.
No. 11 Dighton-Rehoboth 8, No. 14 Arlington Catholic 0
Host Dighton-Rehoboth had a stellar pitching performance out of Sam Watts, getting a complete-game three-hit shutout over No. 14 Arlington Catholic to earn a Final Four spot in Division 3.
The No. 11 Falcons scored most of their runs early while Watts silenced opposing bats, getting ahead and extending through the second and third innings. D-R scored twice in the second and five times in the third. They added one more in the fifth for the final scoring frame.
Myles Mendoza went 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the win, while Jaden Lafleur went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Tyler Kinberg had two hits with two RBIs.
Dighton-Rehoboth now enters the Division 3 Final Four, facing No. 10 Newburyport at 4 p.m. Tuesday at LeLacheur Park in Lowell.
No. 4 North Attleboro 8, No. 21 Falmouth 5
Host North Attleboro built a 3-0 lead over Falmouth, saw it slip away, and then gained it back in its win over the No. 21 Clippers on Saturday.
A four-run spot in the top of the fifth by No. 21 Falmouth swung the game away from the No. 4 Rocketeers, but a three-run response in the bottom half of the inning gave North a lead it didn’t surrender again.
A triple from Derek Maceda scored once, and a Tyler DeMattio RBI sacrifice fly gave North the lead again. Added insurance came off the bat of Dylan Harding, scoring Danny Curran. North scored two more in the sixth, getting a two-run homer off the bat of DeMattio as a response to a run from Falmouth in the top half of the inning.
North had three hits from Maceda and three RBIs from DeMattio. The winning decision went to Danny Curran, who pitched three innings with two strikeouts.
The Rocketeers move deeper into Division 2 postseason play, earning a spot in the Final Four against top-ranked Milton at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Brockton Rox Stadium in Brockton.
No. 3 Mansfield 7, No. 6 Hopkinton 6
Host Mansfield booked a spot in the Final Four of Division 2 postseason play, beating Hopkinton in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
Mansfield scored twice in the first inning and added thee more runs in the second on a Jimmy Gilleran three-run homer after Hopkinton tied the game up in the top half of the inning. Both sides traded runs before Hopkinton put two across in the sixth inning to close the difference to one, but Mansfield’s Cian Goulet drew a bases-loaded walk to drive Conner Zukowski across as the eventual game-winning run.
The Hillers threatened in the seventh inning, getting the tying and go-ahead run on base, but the Hornets worked out of the jam to leave the runners on without allowing a run. On the mound, Jimmy Gilleran earned the win with four hits allowed while striking out seven. He walked six. Earning the save was Connor Curtis, who pitched 11/3 innings.
“Jimmy’s obviously been carrying us on both sides of the field the last couple of games,” Mansfield head coach Chris Hall said. “We just kept battling. A 10-pitch walk (from Goulet) to bring in the insurance run was massive. It’s baseball, anything can happen.”
At the plate, Jake Mayday had two runs, two RBIs, one hit and a walk. Brian Butler added two hits and Anthony Sachetti had an RBI.
“I know we have the talent to be a very good baseball team, and I’ve always believed in these guys. We just kept pumping that positivity into them and kept telling them we had the potential to get here, and here we are,” Hall said. “It comes down to the players, the players are what’s carrying us right now. I can’t say enough great things about who they are as people.”
The Hornets play a rival Hockomock League team in second-ranked King Philip with a Division 2 championship spot on the line at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Brockton Rox Stadium in Brockton. Hall isn’t changing the plans for Mansfield entering the game against a team they’ve split the season series against, winning the last matchup 2-1 on May 11.
“We’ve been doing a lot of things at practice to keep us mentally and physically prepared to be ready to go,” Hall said. “We’re going to keep the guys loose and stay consistent with their plans. KP, they’re a very good baseball team that hits the daylights out of the ball and has a lot of good pitching. They know us, we know them. It should be a good game.”
No. 2 King Philip 14, No. 7 Plymouth South 3
A 10-run stretch from host King Philip in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings helped regain the lead and run away with the game in the Warriors’ win over Plymouth South on Saturday.
A two-run single from Brendan Sencaj helped give KP the early advantage in the first inning, but Plymouth South worked its way back with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to go ahead 3-2. KP started its fourth inning with a hit by pitch and an error to put two runners on. An RBI double from Matt Kelley tied the game up, and with the bases loaded, a bases-clearing triple from Sencaj broke the game open to a 6-3 lead for the Warriors.
A single from Rudy Gately added one more for KP to make it 7-3. Five more runs came in the bottom of the fifth, with KP getting a Max Robison RBI triple, an RBI single from Kelley, a run from a Plymouth State error, a bases-loaded walk and a Sean Sullivan RBI sac fly. A Gately two-run double came in the sixth as the final run-producing play.
Sencaj had six RBIs in the win, leading the team. Gately pitched six innings, striking out three and walking three while allowing three hits. He earned the winning decision.
Third-ranked Mansfield will play King Philip in the Division 2 Final Four, playing for a championship final appearance at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Brockton Rox Stadium in Brockton.