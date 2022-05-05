ATTLEBORO — Three runs in the top of the eighth sent the Mansfield High baseball team home with a 4-1 win in extra innings over Attleboro High on Thursday.
Mansfield was held hitless through the first five innings before a single from Anthony Sacchetti brought in Conner Zukowski to tie the game at 1-all. Attleboro scored its first and only run in the third inning.
Sacchetti broke the game open in the eighth inning, hitting a solo homer with one out. Mansfield added a two-run double from Jared Franone for insurance.
“Our message all along was to keep battling and competing,” Mansfield coach Chris Hall said. “Zukowski has been one of our hottest hitters all year and he led us off with a double (before scoring), that was huge. Anthony, he’s been our three hitter and our rock to our offense this year, and he broke it open in the eighth. Jared Franone, to big hits today to break out of a little slump, so all around it was a great game.”
Aaron Blinn pitched six innings for Mansfield, keeping the Hornets in the game until he was removed.
“Aaron pitched incredible for us,” Hall said. “He gave up three hits and had seven strikeouts. Just a strong outing for us. An all-around great game for the boys.”
Billy Saltmarsh went six innings for Attleboro, striking out six. The Bombardiers had three hits struck out eight times.
“Blinn pitched really well against us, he’s got a great arm,” Attleboro coach Steve Dunlea said. “It’s kind of the same thing we had in the last game with struggling to find an offense. We’re pitching did really well, Billy did a great job, but just again we had opportunities to win the game in the bottom of the seventh and just couldn’t do it.”
Mansfield (7-3, 5-3) plays on Friday, hosting Oliver Ames. Attleboro (3-8, 3-7) will play again on Friday, hosting Canton.