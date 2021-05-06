BRIDGEWATER — Mike Hutchins and John Igoe combined on the mound to lead the Bishop Feehan High baseball team to a season-opening 6-1 victory at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High Thursday in a non-league game.
Hutchins struck out four Trojans over three innings, allowing one run. Igoe came on in relief for the final four frames and notched three strikeouts.
The Shamrocks took the lead with a first-inning run and then gave Hutchins a cushion by scoring three runs in the fourth inning as Kevin Barrera drew a walk and Brendan Flavin singled to set the inning in motion. The duo executed a double steal for the second Shamrock run.
A Hutchins’ grounder produced the third run before Tyler Ahmed added an RBI single. The Shamrocks play Saturday at Cohasset.
Canton 3, Attleboro 0
CANTON — Andrew Middleton pitched a no-hitter without a walk, striking out 16 Bombardier batters as Canton won the Hockomock League season debut for both teams.
The Bulldogs scored a pair of first inning runs and one in the third off of AHS starting pitcher Jake Gorman. Bill Saltmarsh came on and hurled three scoreless innings of relief.
Attleboro meets Taunton Monday.
Norton 3, Medway 2
NORTON — Senior righthander James Partridge retired the first nine Mustang batters that he faced, en route to a 103-pitch complete game as Norton won its Tri-Valley League season debut at Mollica Field. Partridge left the potential game-tying run for Medway stranded at third base in the seventh inning, ending the game with his third strikeout.
Norton took the lead in the first inning on a J.D. Artz RBI single. Austin Nosky and Collin Landry added RBI singles in the third inning for the Lancers.
Norton returns to its home field Friday to face Dedham.
