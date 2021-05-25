MANSFIELD — Dillon James and Owen Taber came to the rescue of the Attleboro High baseball team on Tuesday.
James, the strong-armed sophomore on the mound for Attleboro, twirled a two-hitter in leading the Bombardiers to a 4-0 shutout of Mansfield High, avenging a one-run loss to the Hornets Monday in the meeting of Hockomock League members.
Taber, the junior second baseman for Attleboro, launched a solo homer in the third inning and initiated a pair of double plays as the Bombardiers improved to 4-5 on the season.
“Some good pitching and some timely hitting,” Attleboro coach Steve Dunlea said of the recipe for success.
James only allowed the Hornets third-inning singles to Jared Fraone and Luke Urban, but Taber erased the Mansfield threat by turning a double play.
Taber did so again in the fifth inning with one Hornet on base to preserve a three-run AHS lead.
James struck out four and walked four, with only one 1-2-3 frame in the second inning. He out-dueled Mansfield freshman ace Jake Maydak, who worked three innings, yielding three hits.
The Bombardiers touched Maydak for a pair of go-ahead runs in the first inning when Taber drew a walk and scored ahead of Jake Gorman, who then launched a two-out, two-run homer.
Taber’s solo homer in the third inning with one out made it a three-run Bombardier lead.
Attleboro added another run in the sixth inning when Nate George drew a walk, stole second base and scored on a Matt McMahon base hit.
The Bombardiers return to action Thursday against Oliver Ames while Mansfield (5-4) will entertain Canton.
