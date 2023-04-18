ATTLEBORO — The King Philip Regional High baseball team rolled to a 9-0 win over Bishop Feehan High on Tuesday to improve to 4-2.
The Shamrocks were limited to one hit in the loss as Rudy Gately earned the mound win for King Philip. Gately pitched all seven innings, striking out six batters.
King Philip had two hits each from Max Robison (three RBIs), Matt Kelley, Aiden Astorino (two RBI), Johnny Prater (RBI) and Tommy Martorano. Also driving in a run was Tommy McLeish.
King Philip visits Walpole on Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan (4-3) visits Needham on Thursday.
Milton 4, Foxboro 3
QUINCY — Milton walked off on Foxboro in the seventh inning, breaking a 3-all tie since the fifth inning at Adams Field in Quincy.
Milton took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Both sides traded runs in the fourth inning to make it 3-1, and Foxboro answered in the top of the fifth to tie it 3-3.
Ryan LeClair and Mike Marcucella each had two hits for Foxboro and both had RBIs. Nolan Gordon pitched 5 1/2 innings, striking out and walking three each. Ryan LeClair was given the losing decision. Foxboro (3-2) visits Ashland on Monday.
Hopkinton 3, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Rocketeers scored a run in the bottom of the first, but could not pull even in their loss.
North Attleboro scored its lone run on a Gio Martello RBI single that brought home Jordan Paradis. Martello finished with two hits.
Dillon Harding pitched the complete-game loss allowing three earned runs while striking out six and walking one.
North Attleboro plays Friday at Walpole.