WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High baseball team lost 10-9 to Canton High Wednesday in a game where the Warriors were “plagued by errors all over the infield,” according to KP coach Jeff Plympton.
Canton scored at least one run through the first four innings, scoring twice in the first and four in the third. King Philip scored three across the first two, making it an 8-3 game entering the bottom of the fifth.
KP scored four runs to make a one-run game entering the later stages, but both sides traded two runs in the sixth inning. Neither scored in the seventh inning.
Shawn Legere and Brendan Sencaj each had two hits (double and a triple), with Sencaj driving three runs and Legere driving in two. Travis Crawford had two hits with two RBIs.
King Philip (7-2, 5-2) visits Attleboro Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 9, Bourne 2
BOURNE — A one-out, bases-clearing double by Ben Miller broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning to bring D-R the win.
D-R scored one run in the second inning and another in third to tie the game after a two-run first inning by Bourne. The Falcons added three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to pull away.
Jacob Supernard had a two-run single. Hendrix Pray and Jayden LaFleur each had two hits in the win. Pray pitched four innings before giving way to Miller in relief, earning the winning decision.
Dighton-Rehoboth (4-3) will play on Friday, hosting Apponequet.
Medway 7, Norton 0
MEDWAY — Norton was blanked on the road by Medway, striking out 16 times against Luke Frauton.
The Lancers were only able to get two hits, with Ryan Fitzroy and Jack Nihill each collecting base knocks. Norton (3-4) will play on Monday at Ashland.
Old Rochester Regional 3, Seekonk 2
SEEKONK — Seekonk struggled defensively in its loss to Old Rochester, seeing all three runs come in the fourth inning off of three errors.
A flyball over the first baseman and into short right field led to a runner getting on for ORR by way of an error. After two errors at shortstop from Seekonk put two more runners on, the Warriors were unable to get out of the fourth inning unscathed as ORR put up its only three runs.
Old Rochester had three hits to Seekonk’s seven, with Carter Flynn and David Souto leading the team with two each.
Seekonk (3-6) will play on Monday, hosting Fairhaven.
Bishop Feehan 9, Arlington Catholic 3
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan had three hits apiece from Brett Jussarme and Sean Stephenson
Feehan scored two runs in the first inning, added three in the third, one in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Matt Linehan also had two hits in the win. Feehan (8-2) returns on Monday, playing Austin Prep.