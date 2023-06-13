HAVERHILL — For the second time in as many seasons, the King Philip Regional High baseball team is headed back to Worcester for the MIAA Division 2 state tournament final.
The No. 3 seed Warriors took down No. 10 St. Mary’s of Lynn 6-4 on Tuesday at Haverhill Stadium, answering an early two-run inning from the Spartans and taking a lead in the third that was never matched.
The win sends King Philip on to its second straight state title game at Worcester’s Polar Park against top-seeded seed Milton, which shut out No. 5 seed Whitman-Hanson 4-0 in Tuesday night’s other state semifinal. The date and time of the state final are to be determined.
KP head coach Jeff Plympton noted that it feels good to return to the state title game with plenty of experience to rely on from last season still on the current roster.
“It’s good to be back. I was confident in our bunch, having that experience from last year, to get it done,” Plympton said. “A tough start to the game, going down 2-0, but I thought our guys responded very well. To be able to score two runs there, that set the tone for the rest of the game.”
The Spartans got on the board with a bases-clearing double from Chris Marks, with the ball rolling all the way to a the distant left-center field gap close to 500 feet away. Needing a response, the Warriors put Brendan Sencaj on base and answered with the bat of Matt Kelley in the bottom half of the first inning.
Kelley’s own gap shot scored Sencaj easily, and the fleet-footed Kelley went all the way around the bases to score on an inside-the-park two-run homer to tie it a 2-all.
The bats on both sides went quiet until the bottom of the third with a long single from King Philip’s Drew Herlin into the gap scoring two more runs. Adding insurance in the inning was Aiden Astorino with a base hit into left field, making it 5-2, and the Warriors scored once more to make it a four-run lead.
King Philip mound starter Tommy Pennini was masterful into the sixth inning, keeping St. Mary’s off-balance and limiting their loud outs to routine plays for the Warriors. A string of walks in the bottom of the sixth led to Pennini walking in a run, and he was pulled for Cam Hasenfus with two outs in the sixth.
Pennini finished with 5 2/3 innings pitched and four strikeouts. He allowed six hits to earn the winning decision.
“We had confidence in Nate,” Plympton said. “The type of team St. Mary’s is, we thought he was the best guy to go out there. For a sophomore, I’ll take that. To be in this spot to put us in a championship game, I couldn’t ask for a better performance.”
Hasenfus walked in a run to make it 6-4, but got out of the inning with a flyout to leave the bases loaded. It was the biggest threat St. Mary’s had to regaining the lead.
After a scoreless top half of the seventh, Tommy Martorano came in to retire the side with ease to clinch the semifinal win. Used sparingly this season, Martorano was the best guy for the spot, being a deceptive but hard-throwing lefthander.
“We’d love to have him as a starter but to have that guy come in and close a game, there’s nobody I’d rather have,” Plympton said. “Coming from the other side, having some tail and throwing hard, it’s tough to see that coming into the seventh inning and put up a couple runs against him.”
The Warriors had two runs scored each from Kelley and Sencaj and one run from Herlin. Sencaj, Herlin and Astorino notched RBIs while Kelley had two.
