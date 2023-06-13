HAVERHILL — For the second time in as many seasons, the King Philip Regional High baseball team is headed back to Worcester for the MIAA Division 2 state tournament final.

The No. 3 seed Warriors took down No. 10 St. Mary’s of Lynn 6-4 on Tuesday at Haverhill Stadium, answering an early two-run inning from the Spartans and taking a lead in the third that was never matched.

