WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High baseball team took its first step toward returning to the MIAA Division 2 state tournament title game on Monday.
Belting eight hits, drawing four walks and scoring 10 runs through the first three innings, the No. 3 seed Warriors went on to score a 12-1 victory over Agawam High at the Gary Lombard Baseball Complex.
Three shutout innings of pitching from senior starter, and Bowdoin-bound Ryan Gately, and four consecutive single innings of work from a quartet of Warrior relievers enabled KP to improve to 14-7.
The Warriors now move on to the second round where they will host No. 19 seed North Attleboro on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
Gately extricated KP twice out of jams in the first two innings of as the righthander stranded Agawam baserunners at second and third in the first — striking out the No. 4 and No. 5 batters for the final two outs — and second inning, with three consecutive K’s.
Then it was onto single frames of relief pitching by sophomore Nate Pennini (one baserunner, one K in the fourth, junior Tom McLeish (one run, stranding three baserunners) in the fifth, junior T.J. Ahern (one baserunner) in the sixth) and junior Ian Knott (stranding three baserunners) in the seventh.
The Brownies had runners on base in every inning, having the leadoff batter on base in the first, sepond, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but tallied but once, in the fifth on a catcher’s interference call, an infield single and two walks.
“I was happy how the bats responded,” KP coach Jeff Plympton, Jr. said.
The KP offense asserted itself at the plate against Agawam sophomore righthander Gavin Shlosser.
“I knew all season we had a good lineup,” Pympton said. “Some games it would flash and some games it wouldn’t. Today, it all clicked together, it was infectious.”
In the first inning, KP produced a trio of runs with two outs. Max Robison drew a leadoff walk and Matt Kelley singled into center field, both scoring on Tommy Martorano’s opposite-field, two-RBI single down the left field line. Martorano came across the plate on an Aiden Astorino infield single.
The Warriors sent nine batters to the plate in a five-run second inning to increase their lead to 8-0.
McLeish hammered a leadoff double into right center field, Cam Hasenfus drew a walk and Robison reached base on an infield single.
Brendan Sencaj’s fielder’s choice plated run No. 4. Then Kelley followed suit with an RBI single into left field, Drew Herlin stroked a first pitch two-run double into right center field. A Martorano sacrifice fly sent Herlin scored the Warriors’ eighth run.
KP added another pair of runs in the third inning. Gately led off with a walk and McLeish singled into left field, scoring respectively on a Hasenfus sacrifice fly and a Robison infield grounder.
King Philip added single runs in both the fourth and sixth frames. In the fourth. Martorano singled into right field and scored when Pennini’s infield ground ball was mis-played. Then in the sixth, Herlin drew a leadoff walk, advanced on an Astorino base hit and sdcored run No. 12 on a Brownie infield error.
McLeish, the No. 8 batter in the order, had three hits, while Kelley (two runs scored), Martorano (two runs scored) and Astorino each had two hits.
Not bad for a team which hadn’t played a game in two weeks since the regular season concluded.
“Having two weeks off, we tried to stay fresh in practice,” Plympton said. “It was good to get all those guys (pitchers) in, those arms and get them innings. We have depth, but it’s good to get them in live-game situations.”
Gately yielded a leadoff walk and a one-out single in the first, but preserved KP’s three run lead. In the second, Gately allowed a leadoff double and an infield single, but then retired the No. 8, 9 and 1 batters on strikes.
Gately stranded an Agawam runner at second base (via a one-out double) too with a strikeout of the No. 5 batter for the final out.
“We have the most confidence in Rudy to go out there and get us out of innings. The playoff run last year really helps,” the Warrior mentor continued. “The familiarity of being in this situation, they’re a confident bunch. We’re hoping to make another run, that’s our goal.”